Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Supporters of Presidential Aspirant Isaac Kiniti Launch Youth and Women’s Caucus Ahead of 2027 Polls

The caucus was unveiled during a meeting at Nyayo Gardens, where supporters said the initiative will help popularise Kiniti’s presidential ambitions across the country.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Mar 9 – Supporters of presidential aspirant Isaac Kiniti have launched a youth and women’s caucus aimed at mobilising grassroots support for his anticipated bid in the 2027 Kenyan General Election.

The caucus was unveiled during a meeting at Nyayo Gardens, where supporters said the initiative will help popularise Kiniti’s presidential ambitions across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kiniti, a former Secretary General of the Kenya Civil Servants Union who is currently based in the United States, has announced plans to contest for the presidency in the 2027 elections. Despite living abroad, he has continued to follow political developments in Kenya closely while advocating for good governance and human rights protection.

Speaking during the launch, the Dr. Kiniti for President conclave spokesperson Peter Ene described Kiniti as a seasoned human rights defender and trade unionist with a strong reform agenda.

“During Kiniti’s tenure, his leadership demonstrated that reforms were possible when leaders committed to genuine transformation,” Ene said.

Ene also expressed confidence that Kiniti would be a hands-on leader who engages directly with citizens and institutions if elected.

The spokesperson noted that Kiniti will reveal the political party or coalition he intends to use for his presidential bid at a later date.

According to the caucus leadership, a Kiniti administration would prioritise fighting corruption, addressing hunger, supporting widows and orphans, caring for the elderly, and creating opportunities for youth and farmers.

Speaking on behalf of the women in the caucus, Susan Mwangi said Kenya’s future depends on dismantling the culture of impunity that allows corrupt leaders to remain in power.

“Most of Kenya’s problems stem from citizens failing to hold political leaders accountable for past and present crimes,” Mwangi said.

Meanwhile, Emma Kiniti, who is coordinating the initiative, urged Kenyans to reject the belief that only current political leaders are capable of governing the country.

The launch marks an early mobilisation effort by Kiniti’s supporters as political alignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 elections.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Transport Federation Welcomes NTSA Instant Fines System but Seeks Clarity on Implementation

Among its key concerns is the need for greater public awareness about the offences covered under the new system and the specific fines attached...

14 minutes ago

Kenya

EACC Arrests Former High Court Judge Joseph Mutava Over Sh10.4mn Bribe Allegations

The former judge was arrested alongside advocate Kimani Wachira, and two other suspects

30 minutes ago

Kenya

Judiciary Honours Late Justice Mohammed Ibrahim in Closing of File Proceedings

CJ Koome described the tradition as a symbolic reminder of the noble responsibility of judges and advocates to uphold the rule of law with...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Azimio Revokes Junet as Minority Leader, Names Caroli Omondi Replacement

Kalonzo described the move as part of a broader restructuring within the coalition’s leadership ranks.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Urges EPRA to Hold Fuel Prices Amid Middle East Crisis

Nyoro instead called for the reversal of the Sh7 per litre fuel levy and the additional 8 percent VAT on petroleum products.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Agro-Dealers in South Nyanza Get Boost as Avenews Expands for Stockists

Through the partnership, stockists will gain access to credit facilities tailored for agri-SMEs, enabling them to secure working capital to restock essential products such...

3 hours ago

Kenya

KWS Temporarily Closes Amboseli Main Airstrip Due to Heavy Rainfall

KWS said the Amboseli Main Airstrip had become unusable due to ongoing rains in the area, forcing authorities to halt landings and take-offs until...

3 hours ago

Kenya

KNEC opens KJSEA exam registration for 2026 with OTP verification and parental confirmation

Ensure your child is registered before May 22, 2026.

4 hours ago