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Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested as Police Seize Sh8.1mn Cannabis After Highway Chase

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of thirteen sacks containing dry green plant material suspected to be cannabis sativa.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Detectives have arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized a large consignment of cannabis valued at more than Sh8 million following a dramatic chase along the Eldoret–Nakuru highway.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit in the Rift Valley Region intercepted the suspect on Saturday during a routine patrol.

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Police flagged down a blue Toyota Voxy, registration number KCS 496B, after it aroused suspicion along the busy highway linking Eldoret and Nakuru.

However, the driver defied orders to stop and sped off, triggering a high-speed chase towards the Kaptembwa area.

During the pursuit, detectives managed to deflate the vehicle’s right front tyre, but the driver continued driving towards the 140 Area before abandoning the car in a vacant plot near Kaptembwa Police Station and attempting to escape on foot.

The suspect, identified as David Muraya, 35, was quickly cornered and arrested by the pursuing officers.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of thirteen sacks containing dry green plant material suspected to be cannabis sativa.

According to investigators, the haul weighed approximately 272 kilograms and is estimated to have a street value of about Sh8.16 million.

Muraya is currently being held in police custody and is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday, March 16.

The DCI said the arrest forms part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to crack down on narcotics trafficking and dismantle networks involved in the illicit drug trade.

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