KMPDU Demands Clarity After Arrest of Veteran Nairobi Doctor Job Obwaka

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has raised concern over the arrest of a veteran Nairobi-based doctor, terming the circumstances surrounding his detention unclear and troubling.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the union said Dr. Job Obwaka, an 83-year-old obstetrician and gynaecologist, was arrested yesterday at his parking bay at the NSSF Building in Nairobi, where his clinic is located.

The union said the doctor was later transferred to Muthaiga Police Station, where he remains in custody.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said the arrest of the senior medical practitioner had shocked the country’s medical fraternity, noting that Obwaka has served patients for decades.

“Dr. Obwaka is a highly respected practitioner who has devoted his professional life to the service of mothers, families, and the broader Kenyan community,” Atellah said in the statement.

According to the union, the veteran doctor is being accused of falsifying a register of members, a responsibility it says falls under the mandate of the Office of the Company Secretary.

The union further claimed that Obwaka was not present when the alleged irregularities in the records are said to have occurred, raising questions over the basis of the accusations.

KMPDU also expressed concern over reports that authorities had declined to grant the doctor cash bail despite the alleged offence being bailable under Kenyan law.

“Such actions raise legitimate concerns regarding due process, fairness, and the possible misuse of state power against a senior member of the medical profession,” the union stated.

The doctors’ union demanded that authorities clarify the circumstances surrounding the arrest and ensure that due legal process is followed, including the granting of bail as provided for in law.

It also urged investigative agencies to exercise professionalism and restraint in handling the matter.

“Any investigation involving him must be conducted transparently, lawfully, and with the utmost respect for his rights and reputation,” Atellah said.