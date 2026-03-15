Nairobi CBD, Kawangware, Lang’ata Listed Among 37 Flood-Prone Areas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 — A mapping exercise under the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Programme has identified 37 neighbourhoods in Nairobi as highly vulnerable to flooding as heavy rains continue to pound parts of the country.

According to the Interior Ministry, the assessment focused on settlements located along major river corridors and low-lying areas susceptible to flooding, with several densely populated neighbourhoods flagged as high-risk zones.

In Nairobi East, the flood-prone areas identified include Kiambiu, Dandora, Kariobangi, Kayole, Komarock, Njiru, Ruai, Mwiki, Donholm, Savannah, Tassia, and Fedha. Most of these neighbourhoods lie downstream along sections of the Nairobi River and its tributaries.

The mapping also flagged several locations in Nairobi West, including Madaraka, Nairobi West, Lang’ata, Kawangware, Kangemi, Lavington, Westlands, Parklands, Kitisuru, Spring Valley, Kileleshwa, and Chiromo, which sit along upstream and midstream sections of the river network.

In the Nairobi North corridor, densely populated settlements such as Mathare, Korogocho, and Lucky Summer were highlighted as particularly vulnerable due to their proximity to the Mathare River, where many homes are built close to the riverbanks.

Within Nairobi Central, areas along the river corridor including the Central Business District (CBD), Globe, Gikomba, Eastleigh, and the Industrial Area were also listed as flood-prone due to the passage of sections of the Nairobi River through these commercial zones.

Meanwhile, in Nairobi South, neighbourhoods such as Kilimani, Kibera, South C, South B, Mukuru Kwa Reuben, and Kwa Njenga were identified along the Ngong River corridor as areas facing heightened flood risks.

The findings come as multi-agency disaster response teams continue coordinating relief and response operations in areas affected by the ongoing heavy rains.

Authorities have urged residents living near riverbanks and in low-lying neighbourhoods to remain vigilant, follow safety advisories, and prioritise their safety during periods of intense rainfall.