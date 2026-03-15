Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Nairobi CBD, Kawangware, Lang’ata Listed Among 37 Flood-Prone Areas

The assessment focused on settlements located along major river corridors and low-lying areas susceptible to flooding, with several densely populated neighbourhoods flagged as high-risk zones.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 — A mapping exercise under the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Programme has identified 37 neighbourhoods in Nairobi as highly vulnerable to flooding as heavy rains continue to pound parts of the country.

According to the Interior Ministry, the assessment focused on settlements located along major river corridors and low-lying areas susceptible to flooding, with several densely populated neighbourhoods flagged as high-risk zones.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Nairobi East, the flood-prone areas identified include Kiambiu, Dandora, Kariobangi, Kayole, Komarock, Njiru, Ruai, Mwiki, Donholm, Savannah, Tassia, and Fedha. Most of these neighbourhoods lie downstream along sections of the Nairobi River and its tributaries.

The mapping also flagged several locations in Nairobi West, including Madaraka, Nairobi West, Lang’ata, Kawangware, Kangemi, Lavington, Westlands, Parklands, Kitisuru, Spring Valley, Kileleshwa, and Chiromo, which sit along upstream and midstream sections of the river network.

In the Nairobi North corridor, densely populated settlements such as Mathare, Korogocho, and Lucky Summer were highlighted as particularly vulnerable due to their proximity to the Mathare River, where many homes are built close to the riverbanks.

Within Nairobi Central, areas along the river corridor including the Central Business District (CBD), Globe, Gikomba, Eastleigh, and the Industrial Area were also listed as flood-prone due to the passage of sections of the Nairobi River through these commercial zones.

Meanwhile, in Nairobi South, neighbourhoods such as Kilimani, Kibera, South C, South B, Mukuru Kwa Reuben, and Kwa Njenga were identified along the Ngong River corridor as areas facing heightened flood risks.

The findings come as multi-agency disaster response teams continue coordinating relief and response operations in areas affected by the ongoing heavy rains.

Authorities have urged residents living near riverbanks and in low-lying neighbourhoods to remain vigilant, follow safety advisories, and prioritise their safety during periods of intense rainfall.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Hospitality sector players lobby govt to retain safari rally past 2026

The current agreement between Safari Rally and the WRC is expected to end in 2026 after the promoter and the Kenyan government agreed to...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Two Convicted for Farming on Protected Road Reserve Along Njoro–Mau Summit Highway

According to KeNHA, the two individuals were found illegally farming within the road reserve  an area designated for road safety, maintenance and future expansion.

2 hours ago

Top stories

KMPDU Demands Clarity After Arrest of Veteran Nairobi Doctor Job Obwaka

The union said the doctor was later transferred to Muthaiga Police Station, where he remains in custody.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested as Police Seize Sh8.1mn Cannabis After Highway Chase

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of thirteen sacks containing dry green plant material suspected to be cannabis sativa.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Water Says Outering Road Pipeline Repairs Delayed by Heavy Rains

According to the company, repair works were suspended at around 10:00 PM on Saturday due to safety concerns for staff and equipment working in...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Hundreds of Motorists Stranded in Naivasha as WRC Safari Rally Traffic Causes Major Gridlock

The congestion was further worsened by the ongoing heavy rains in parts of the region, which slowed down vehicle movement and complicated traffic management...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto activates multi-agency response as floods hit parts of Kenya

Ruto says the government has activated a multi-agency response as heavy rains and floods threaten lives across Kenya.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi heads to Moscow for talks on Kenyans in Russia

Mudavadi travels to Moscow for crucial talks on Kenyans in the Russian military, trade ties and student welfare.

4 hours ago