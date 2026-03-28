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Security Team Recovers Stolen Livestock After Raid in Meru

An exchange of fire ensued between the officers and the suspected raiders. The bandits, reportedly overwhelmed by the security team’s response, fled into nearby bushes, abandoning part of the stolen animals.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – A multi-agency security team has successfully recovered stolen livestock following coordinated operations targeting suspected bandits in Tigania East Sub-County.

According to security reports, the operation was launched after a raid incident in the Tumuti area, where armed raiders made off with livestock. Acting on intelligence, officers swiftly tracked the suspects to the expansive Nakuprat Conservancy, where they intercepted them.

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An exchange of fire ensued between the officers and the suspected raiders. The bandits, reportedly overwhelmed by the security team’s response, fled into nearby bushes, abandoning part of the stolen animals.

In a separate but coordinated operation, another security unit intercepted additional livestock being driven through the Nasimunye area. The suspects again engaged officers in a confrontation but were repulsed, leading to further recoveries.

Authorities confirmed that a total of sixteen head of cattle, four donkeys, and one sheep have been recovered so far. However, security agencies believe more animals may still be in the hands of the fleeing bandits.

The recovered livestock are currently being held securely as officials work to identify and return them to their rightful owners.

Meanwhile, multi-agency teams remain deployed across the region, conducting patrols and pursuing the suspects. Security officials say operations will continue until all stolen livestock are recovered and those responsible are brought to justice.

The incident highlights ongoing security challenges linked to livestock theft in parts of northern Kenya, even as authorities intensify efforts to curb banditry through coordinated enforcement operations.

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