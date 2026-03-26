Ruto hosts Mozambique’s Chapo for bilateral talks at State House, Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – President William Ruto and visiting Mozambique counterpart Daniel Francisco Chapo are expected to hold bilateral talks at State House, Nairobi.

President Francisco Chapo jetted into the country on Tuesday at the invitation of President Ruto for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding trade and investment between the two countries.

President Chapo participated as guest of honour at the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO), which begins on Wednesday at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) in Nairobi. The event brought together global investors, policymakers, and private-sector leaders.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Mudavadi highlighted that the visit will provide an opportunity for both leaders to assess the state of bilateral cooperation, diplomatic ties, and to exchange views on political, economic, social, and security issues affecting their countries, Africa, and the global landscape.

Earlier, during the 3rd Session of the Kenya–Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC), Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to practical outcomes for mutual benefit. Since its establishment in 1991, the JPCC has served as a platform for structured dialogue on priority sectors.

The previous session in Maputo in August 2023 marked a milestone with the signing of thirteen bilateral instruments.

Mudavadi emphasized the importance of timely implementation of agreements, strengthening trade facilitation, and operationalizing the Joint Technical Committee on Trade.