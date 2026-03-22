Tuju goes missing amid legal tussle over Karen property

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 — Siaya Governor James Orengo on Sunday confirmed that former Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju is missing under unclear circumstances, following the discovery of his abandoned vehicle in Nairobi’s Karen neighborhood.

Speaking during a church service in Narok, Orengo suggested that Tuju may have been kidnapped. He said the former government official’s car was found deserted, with the keys left inside.

“I want to inform you that our brother Tuju has been kidnapped. His vehicle was abandoned somewhere and the car keys left there. Let us pray for him because he has gone through a lot,” Orengo said, urging Kenyans to keep Tuju in their prayers.

Orengo did not provide additional details about when Tuju was last seen or the precise location of the vehicle.

Lawyer and legislator Otiende Amollo said Tuju’s legal team is working to establish his whereabouts and is pressing authorities for answers.

As of Sunday afternoon, police had not issued an official statement regarding the claims.

Dari auction

Tuju’s reported disappearance comes amid a prolonged legal battle over the ownership and auction of Dari Business Park in Karen.

On March 18, the Commercial Court declined to grant temporary orders sought by Tuju to block the auction of the property and related assets, instead directing that the case be heard on a priority basis.

Justice Moses Ado ruled that Tuju’s application could not be granted without allowing the respondents to be heard.

“The court is not inclined to grant the temporary orders at this stage,” the judge said, ordering parties to file responses ahead of a scheduled hearing on April 7.

The dispute involves lenders seeking to recover debts exceeding $15 million linked to properties owned by Tuju’s company, Dari Limited.

The court also ordered that no transfer or assignment of the property titles take place pending determination of the application.

Earlier this month, Tuju alleged that powerful government figures were pressuring him to vacate the Karen property after he declined an offer to sell it.

Authorities have not commented on the allegations.