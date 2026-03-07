Nairobi deploys 4,000 Green Army personnel in major flood response as assessments of affected families continue

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 7 – The Nairobi City County Government has intensified its flood response by deploying more than 4,000 Green Army personnel to unclog drainage systems, remove waste from rivers and open up waterways to improve water flow across the city.

The large-scale operation follows Friday night’s heavy rains that triggered flooding in several estates, leaving homes submerged, motorists stranded and residents trapped in different parts of the capital. County emergency hotlines received numerous distress calls between 7pm and 3am, prompting the activation of disaster response teams.

Flooding was reported in Dagoretti, Parklands, South B, South C, Kariokor, Buruburu, Umoja, parts of the CBD, Kibra, Nairobi West, Kariobangi South, Eastleigh, Lang’ata and Kamukunji, among other areas.

In a statement to the media, the county said that besides the Green Army deployment, it had activated 18 Community Based Disaster Response Teams made up of about 100 personnel to support search and rescue operations, evacuations and public awareness efforts in the affected communities.

Preliminary reports indicate that several homes were affected and some families displaced, with Disaster Management Chief Officer Bramwel Simiyu saying assessments are ongoing to establish the full extent of the damage.

Simiyu said humanitarian support, including blankets and other essential relief supplies, will be provided to affected households once the assessment exercise is complete.

The floods also damaged key water infrastructure, disrupting supply in some areas after pipelines along Outering Road, Eastleigh-Kiambiu, Korogocho-Dandora and Brookeside Drive were affected. Technical teams from the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company have since been mobilised to repair the damaged lines and restore supply.

Heavy machinery, including backhoes, wheel loaders, flushing units and excavators, has also been deployed to help clear drainage systems and mitigate further flooding.

City Hall has urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid flooded roads and riverbanks, and cooperate with emergency teams as the county sustains round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response operations.

Residents can report emergencies through the county hotlines: 020 2222181, 020 2223182, 020 2222183 and 020 2344599.