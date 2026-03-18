One person confirmed dead in Kericho building collapse, rescue efforts continue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18– Interior Ministry on Wednesday confirmed that one person has died following the collapse of a building under construction in the Kaptebeswet Bypass area of Kericho, as search and rescue operations continued.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the structure collapsed earlier in the day at Chebocho sub-location, prompting the deployment of multi-agency emergency teams.

“Four individuals have been successfully rescued from the rubble and rushed to Kericho County Referral Hospital for medical attention. Regrettably, one fatality has been confirmed,”said Kericho County Commissioner Jeremiah Gicheru.

He stated that that the body had been moved to the hospital mortuary.

Response teams on site include Kenya Red Cross, National Government Administrative Officers and other rescue units.

Authorities said efforts were underway to establish the number of workers who had been at the construction site at the time of the collapse to ensure all are accounted for.

The government also urged members of the public to stay away from the area to allow emergency teams to operate without interference.

The ministry’s update came after the Kenya Red Cross said earlier that 22 people had been rescued following the collapse

According to the agency, 17 of those rescued sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, while four others were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Multiple agencies, including police, county fire services and ambulance teams, were involved in the response as rescuers worked into the evening amid fears that more people could be trapped beneath the debris.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately clear.

The incident comes just two days after another building collapse in Nairobi’s Shauri Moyo area that killed four people and left several others injured.