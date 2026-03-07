At least 10 dead as President Ruto deploys military for flood rescue in Nairobi

NAIROBI, March 8 — At least 10 people have died following heavy rains that pounded Nairobi overnight, with eight bodies recovered so far, including two victims who were electrocuted, police said.

The scale of the crisis prompted President William Ruto to deploy the military overnight to support search and rescue efforts as floodwaters cut off roads, submerged estates and left motorists and residents stranded in different parts of the city.

Most of the victims were swept into rivers by the raging floodwaters, with several bodies later found lodged along riverbanks and drainage channels across Nairobi.

Police said the bodies of a man and a woman were found stuck near Visa Oshwal Primary School in Parklands.

Three other bodies were recovered within Nairobi’s central region, including one in the Gikomba Kwa Mbao area, while three more victims were found in the Lang’ata area. A woman’s body was also recovered from a flooded section of Uhuru Park.

Nairobi police commander George Seda warned the death toll could rise as search and rescue operations continued on Saturday.

Authorities are also searching for the bodies of two people who drowned in Kitengela after their vehicle was swept away by floodwaters on Friday night.

Seda said rescue efforts were severely hampered by widespread flooding across roads and residential estates.

“Most roads and estates were flooded, making it impossible for rescue missions last night,” he said.

The downpour also caused extensive property damage across the city, with more than 100 vehicles damaged by floodwaters.

“In South C alone there are more than 50 cars affected. Others were overturned on the roadside and parking bays in many parts of the city,” Seda said.

The heavy rains triggered major traffic disruption, with several key roads flooded and motorists stranded for hours.

Similar incidents were reported in other parts of the country, especially in areas near rivers, with police confirming at least three additional drowning incidents outside Nairobi.

In response, the government activated emergency response mechanisms nationwide after the Kenya Meteorological Department warned that heavy rainfall will persist across much of the country, raising fears of further flooding, displacement and transport disruption.

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said the government is coordinating national disaster preparedness, response and recovery efforts as intense rains continue to affect several regions.

He urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and prioritise safety, especially when travelling near flooded roads or swollen rivers.

“Members of the public are advised to be cautious on the roads for their safety and that of other road users, and to avoid crossing rivers which may have swollen or broken their banks,” Ruku said.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, western and Rift Valley counties including Nandi, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Busia, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori and Narok are expected to receive heavier-than-usual rainfall.

The forecast also points to significant rainfall in southeastern counties such as Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado and Taita Taveta, as well as coastal counties including Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale and Tana River.

Northern counties such as Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo, Turkana and Samburu have also been flagged for heavy downpours.

In Nairobi, several low-lying neighbourhoods were flooded, with some residents reportedly displaced after water entered homes. Authorities said monitoring, rescue and recovery operations remain ongoing as the rains continue.