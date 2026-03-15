Heavy rains wreak havoc in Nairobi again

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 15 – Heavy rainfall that started on Saturday evening caused flooding in several parts of Nairobi, disrupting traffic and forcing rescue teams to respond to emergencies across the city.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, the downpour led to flooding in areas including Parklands, the Central Business District, Ngong Road around the Ngando area, Lower Kabete, Kibera, Kilimani, South B, Kawangware, Lang’ata, Lavington, Eastleigh and Riruta.

The heavy rains also caused both the Nairobi River and Ngong River to overflow, triggering riverine flooding in nearby neighbourhoods.

Rescue teams said several people had to be saved after being trapped by rising water levels.

“Our Aqua Rescue teams are on the ground responding to incidents caused by the heavy rains. So far, 11 people have been rescued from a marooned matatu along Bunyala Road, while two children were rescued from a flooded house in Kilimani,” the Red Cross said in an update.

The flooding also led to major traffic disruptions on key roads across the city.

Motorists experienced heavy snarl-ups along the Nairobi Expressway near the Museum Hill exit, Limuru Road, Bunyala Road, Lusaka Road and several sections of the CBD as floodwaters slowed movement.

Images shared online showed vehicles struggling through flooded sections of roads while pedestrians waded through knee-deep water in some estates.

The Red Cross urged residents living in flood-prone areas to remain cautious as the rains continue.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and urge the public to avoid flooded roads and riverbanks as rescue teams continue with response operations,” the humanitarian organisation said.

The latest flooding comes as the city continues to experience intense rainfall, raising fears of more flooding if the downpour persists overnight.