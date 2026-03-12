Murkomen convenes education summit in Iten to address poor school performance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — Kipchumba Murkomen is set to host a key education conference on Friday in Iten aimed at improving academic performance and strengthening peace initiatives in the region, officials said.

The inaugural Elgeyo-Marakwet Elimu Conference will take place at Lorna Kiplagat Academy and will be attended by Julius Migos Ogamba, according to organizers.

The Ministry of Interior said the one-day forum is expected to bring together about 2,500 education stakeholders, including school principals, student representatives, academics, education administrators, teacher union leaders, and professionals from across Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Organized under the auspices of the OKM Foundation, the conference aims to address poor academic performance in the county while raising awareness about the implementation of Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Murkomen, who also serves as patron of the foundation, said parts of the county—particularly the lower regions—are still recovering from decades of banditry that disrupted learning and contributed to declining education standards.

“The lower parts of Elgeyo-Marakwet County are recovering from decades of banditry, and therefore the quality of education has gone down over the years,” Murkomen said.

Gaps

He added that other challenges affecting schools include high teacher–student ratios, inadequate infrastructure such as a shortage of science laboratories, and low transition rates to senior secondary schools and technical and vocational education and training institutions.

“Bringing this county on par with the rest of the country is therefore urgent,” he said.

“No single stakeholder has the silver bullet to solve this problem, which is why we are bringing together all stakeholders to explore the best ways to raise education standards in the shortest time possible.”

Founded in 2023, the OKM Foundation sponsors about 200 students annually in schools and colleges and runs mentorship programmes and sports talent development initiatives across the North Rift region.

Officials from the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission are expected to deliver presentations on key education issues during the conference.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse will also conduct awareness sessions on alcohol and substance abuse among learners.

Murkomen said the conference reflects the government’s broader efforts to use education as a driver of peace, development, and empowerment, particularly in areas previously affected by insecurity.

The conference, themed “Collaborative Education for Sustainable Student Success,” emphasizes partnerships between teachers, parents, government institutions, and industry to improve learning outcomes and prepare students with skills relevant to higher education, employment, and society.

Murkomen added that the government is also working to sustain improved security across the wider Kerio Valley, ensuring that stability translates into long-term opportunities and a brighter future for young people.