Molo Drug Bust: NACADA Seizes Sh1mn Cannabis Haul After Dramatic Night Chase

Published

MOLO, Kenya, Mar 3 – A multi-agency operation led by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has resulted in the seizure of cannabis worth an estimated KSh1 million following a high-speed chase in Molo Town.

The late-night operation, conducted on Monday involved officers from NACADA working alongside the National Police Service (NPS) based in Molo.

Acting on intelligence reports about a suspected drug trafficker, officers laid an ambush in the Munju Area of Molo Town. Authorities had received information that the suspect was transporting a significant consignment of substances believed to be Cannabis sativa using a white Toyota Probox.

When officers attempted to intercept the vehicle, the driver made a sudden U-turn in an attempt to escape, triggering a brief but dramatic chase through the town.

During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly threw three large sacks from the moving vehicle before speeding off into the darkness.

Officers recovered the abandoned sacks and escorted them to Molo Police Station for safekeeping and forensic examination.

Preliminary assessment revealed that the sacks contained approximately 200 brooms of cannabis. With each broom estimated to retail at around KSh500, the total street value of the seized drugs is estimated at KSh1 million.

The suspect remains at large, and a manhunt has been launched to track down the fleeing trafficker. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the wider supply network behind the consignment.

Following the successful operation, NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa praised members of the public for providing critical intelligence that led to the bust.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the members of the public who continue to play their rightful role in pointing out criminals within our communities,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

He emphasized that the operation demonstrates the impact of community-police collaboration in combating drug trafficking and substance abuse.

Dr. Omerikwa reaffirmed NACADA’s commitment to sustained nationwide crackdowns on narcotics and psychotropic substances.

“These enforcement efforts are ongoing and relentless. We are committed to ensuring that our communities remain safe from the harmful effects of narcotics,” he said. “We will not relent in going after those who seek to profit from the destruction of our youth.”

Authorities have urged residents to continue sharing information to help curb the drug trade in Nakuru County and beyond.

