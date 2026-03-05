Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Matiang’i calls for tough war on corruption in Chatham lecture

Fred Matiang’i says corruption and lack of meritocracy are holding Kenya back, urging leaders to embrace transparency and empower the country’s youth.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i has called for stronger efforts to fight corruption and promote meritocracy in Kenya, warning that the two issues remain major barriers to the country’s progress.

Speaking during a lecture at Chatham House in the United Kingdom on Thursday, Matiang’i said Kenya must embrace transparency, accountability and fair opportunities if it wants to unlock its full potential.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Addressing Kenyan diaspora members, investors, scholars and friends of Kenya, Matiang’i said the country must urgently build systems that reward talent, integrity and hard work rather than political connections.

“We must focus on meritocracy and transparency in the management of public service,” he said, noting that corruption continues to slow down development and weaken public institutions.

During the lecture, Matiang’i also reflected on the 2024 Gen Z demonstrations, describing them as a turning point in Kenya’s democratic journey.

According to him, the protests presented an important opportunity for leaders in the executive and the legislature to rethink how they engage young people in governance.

However, he said the moment did not lead to the level of reforms many young Kenyans had hoped for.

Matiang’i stressed that the country must open more space for youth participation and create policies that empower young people economically and politically.

“Young people are one of Kenya’s greatest national assets,” he said, adding that failing to include them in decision-making could hurt the country’s long-term growth.

Matiang’i also called for honest national reflection on governance failures that have slowed Kenya’s development over the years.

According to him, building a stronger country will require deliberate policies that promote transparency in public service and create real opportunities for the youth.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Sleepy Kibra MP Orero dozes off during budget debate

An awkward moment unfolded in the National Assembly after Kibra MP Peter Orero was captured repeatedly dozing off.

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Committee to consider petition on management of haemophilia and bleeding disorders

Only about 1,265 out of 4,500 patients have been formally identified. This gap, the petitioner argues, highlights the need for nationwide screening programmes, early...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC seeks constitutional amendments to bar impeached leaders from 2027 ballot

EACC proposes constitutional amendments to tighten integrity rules and bar convicted individuals from contesting election.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Hundreds gather in Emurua Dikirr to honour late MP Johana Ng’eno and five community members

Local leaders said the constituency had lost a leader who consistently fought for the welfare of his people, adding that Ngeno had personally supported...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Fred Matiang’i gets global spotlight with Chatham House invitation

Fred Matiang’i’s address at Chatham House places him on the global stage as political momentum builds ahead of Kenya’s 2027 presidential election.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Matiang’i to address Chatham House in London from 5pm

In more recent years, other Kenyan leaders who have appeared at the institute include former President Uhuru Kenyatta, opposition leader Raila Odinga and President...

4 hours ago
576 applicants for one job in Kenya 576 applicants for one job in Kenya

JOBS

576 youth apply for one job that requires facing teargas

Out of the 576 applications received, 533 were from male applicants while 43 were from women.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Milimani Court upholds preservation orders on Parklands public land

Milimani Environment and Land Court upholds EACC preservation orders barring developers from transacting disputed Parklands public land.

5 hours ago