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The equipment was officially commissioned by acting Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe during a ceremony at the hospital in Nairobi/KNH

Capital Health

KNH receives Sh50mn operating microscope to boost reconstructive surgery

The state-of-the-art microscope donated by SHARE Plastic Surgery Organization will enhance surgical precision and support complex plastic and reconstructive procedures.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 — Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has received a state-of-the-art operating microscope valued at Sh50 million, a donation expected to enhance the hospital’s capacity to perform complex plastic and reconstructive surgeries, the facility said on Wednesday.

The equipment was officially commissioned by acting Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe during a ceremony at the hospital in Nairobi.

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The advanced microscope, donated by the SHARE Plastic Surgery Organization, offers magnification of up to 10 times, enabling surgeons to visualize and repair tiny nerves and blood vessels that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Hospital officials said the technology will significantly improve surgical precision within the plastic surgery unit and support complex procedures requiring microsurgical techniques.

“This isn’t just a machine; it’s a game-changer for surgical precision,” the hospital said in a statement, adding that the equipment will expand the facility’s ability to treat patients requiring delicate reconstructive surgery.

The hospital expressed gratitude to the SHARE Plastic Surgery Organization for the donation, describing it as a major investment in advancing specialized care and improving health outcomes for patients in Kenya and the wider region.

Kenyatta National Hospital, the country’s largest referral and teaching hospital, said it looks forward to continued collaboration with the organization to strengthen surgical services.

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