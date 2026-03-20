Kindiki to host Chinese Vice President next week

BEIJING, Mar 20 – Chinese Vice President Han Zheng is expected to visit Kenya next week as part of his three state tour.

A statement by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says the VP’s visit follows an invitation extended by Kenya’s Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

“At the invitation of Deputy President of Kenya Kithure Kindiki, Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile and Vice President of Seychelles Sebastien Pillay, Vice President Han Zheng will visit Kenya, South Africa and Seychelles from March 22 to 30,” a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.