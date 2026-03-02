Isiolo Man Fined Sh2.2 Million or Face Six Years in Jail for Cultivating Cannabis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2-An Isiolo court has sentenced a man to pay a fine of Sh2.2 million or serve six years in prison in default after he was found guilty of cultivating cannabis.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the conviction followed a successful prosecution by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused, John Mburugu, was convicted at the Isiolo Law Courts for cultivating cannabis contrary to Section 6(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

According to the ODPP, the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Mburugu was unlawfully cultivating cannabis in the Kulamawe area of Isiolo County.

“The court heard that 24.8 kilograms of cannabis plants, valued at approximately Sh. 744,000 were recovered during an intelligence-led operation,” ODPP said.

The prosecution, led by State Counsel Justice Mugambi, presented what the ODPP described as “cogent and consistent evidence that firmly established the accused’s culpability.”

The court subsequently returned a guilty verdict and imposed the statutory penalty of a Sh2.2 million fine or six years’ imprisonment in default.

The ODPP said the outcome underscores the DPP’s resolve to combat narcotics-related offences and protect communities from the harmful effects of illicit drugs.

“By pursuing such cases with diligence and professionalism, the DPP continues to demonstrate firm commitment to upholding the rule of law and safeguarding public safety,” the statement read.