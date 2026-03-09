ODPP trains 160 prosecutors to improve prosecution of defilement cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has intensified efforts to strengthen the prosecution of sexual offences involving minors through specialised training for prosecutors.

The training programme, focusing on the prosecution of defilement cases involving girls, has brought together 160 prosecutors from across the country for a four-day capacity-building session aimed at enhancing their ability to effectively handle sensitive sexual offence cases.

Speaking during the opening of the ninth cohort of the Prosecution of Defilement training programme, Secretary of Prosecution Services Alloys Kemo said the initiative forms part of the ODPP’s deliberate strategy to improve justice outcomes for victims of sexual violence.

Kemo emphasised that the programme is designed to equip prosecutors with specialised skills to handle the complex legal and emotional aspects often associated with defilement cases, particularly those involving minors.

“This initiative is intentional rather than incidental,” Kemo said, noting that it demonstrates the ODPP’s sustained commitment to advancing justice that is both trauma-informed and grounded in human rights principles.

According to the ODPP, the training focuses on strengthening prosecutors’ understanding of victim-centred approaches, proper handling of evidence, witness protection, and effective courtroom strategies in sexual offence cases.

The programme also seeks to ensure that prosecutors are better prepared to support survivors while maintaining the integrity of the judicial process, especially in cases involving children.

Officials say the training is part of broader reforms within the prosecution service aimed at improving the handling of gender-based violence and child protection cases within Kenya’s criminal justice system.