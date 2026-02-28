Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

ODPP Rolls Out Specialized Prosecutor Training to Accelerate Kenya’s Push to Exit FATF Grey List

The training, conducted in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) under the Strengthening Good Governance in Kenya Project, focuses on improving prosecutorial prioritization of money laundering offences and enhancing investigative coordination

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has rolled out specialized training for prosecutors aimed at prioritizing money laundering cases and strengthening anti-money laundering (AML) strategies, in a renewed push to help Kenya exit the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list by June 2026.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kenya was placed on the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in February 2024 over what it termed strategic deficiencies in the country’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing framework.

The listing subjects the country to increased monitoring and has implications for investor confidence and cross-border financial transactions.

In a statement, the ODPP said it has adopted multiple strategies to combat money laundering.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has employed different strategies to ensure that illicit proceeds are identified, restrained, and confiscated, and that money laundering ceases to be a low-risk activity,” ODPP said.

The training, conducted in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) under the Strengthening Good Governance in Kenya Project, focuses on improving prosecutorial prioritization of money laundering offences and enhancing investigative coordination.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joseph Gitonga Riungu, in remarks delivered on his behalf by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Mercy Gateru, said the program aligns with Kenya’s obligations under FATF standards and the regional framework of the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG).

He underscored the ODPP’s central role in “following the money,” noting that prosecutors must act not only as courtroom advocates but also as strategic actors in the criminal justice chain.

“Effective AML enforcement, he noted, requires early prosecutorial engagement, careful handling of financial evidence, and sustained collaboration with investigators, particularly where money appears to move, mutate, and disappear across accounts and identities,” he said.

Participants in the Machakos-based training shared practical challenges encountered in prosecuting AML cases and discussed strategies to strengthen outcomes.

Trainers used case studies to provide hands-on exposure to real-world investigative and prosecutorial scenarios, sharpening analytical skills and refining charge-framing strategies in both money laundering and related predicate offences.

The ODPP said the initiative reflects a deliberate institutional effort to raise the quality, consistency, and impact of money laundering prosecutions, directly supporting Kenya’s broader reform agenda and its commitment to exit the FATF grey list within the stipulated timeline.

Participants identified the lack of comprehensive statistics on money laundering as a major challenge, emphasizing the need for stronger coordination among the ODPP, the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC), and the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) to ensure successful prosecutions and asset recovery.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Senator Asige Protests SHA Policy Cutting Health Coverage at 18 for People with Disabilities

Asige criticized the policy for ignoring the lived realities of people with disabilities, calling it both unfair and illegal

14 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja Says Police Closing in on Syndicate Recruiting Kenyans for Russia-Ukraine War

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is actively investigating those responsible

37 minutes ago

Top stories

Gunmen Kill Police Officer in Raid in Kakamega Police Post, Flee with Two Rifles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 — A police officer was shot dead and three others injured after gunmen attacked a rural patrol base in Kakamega...

2 hours ago

Aerospace Development

How to See the Rare Planetary Parade After Sunset

​A planetary parade occurs because the planets orbit the Sun in roughly the same plane, known as the ecliptic.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan Youth Demand Sustainable Solutions Beyond the Gig Economy

The dialogue forum held under the theme “Whose Future Is It Anyway?” brought together policy analysts, IT experts and community leaders to examine systemic...

3 hours ago

Top stories

EACC Recovers Sh12 mn Karatina Police Housing Land After 13-year Legal Battle

The court’s adoption of the consent order brings the protracted dispute to a close and clears the way for the land to be used...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kajwang Terms Magwanga’s Resignation a ‘Disappointing Divorce,’ Urges Reflection in Homa Bay Leadership

Kajwang said he learned of Magwanga’s resignation and its acceptance by Governor Gladys Wanga with regret.

16 hours ago

Kenya

Bitok Calls for National School Feeding Framework, Child-Friendly ECDE Centres Across 47 Counties

Bitok told senators that Kenya is undergoing major reforms under the Competency Based Education framework, revealing that the pioneer Grade 9 cohort has nearly...

16 hours ago