Ingonga told lawmakers that the prosecution service is facing mounting pressure as criminal cases rise nationwide, requiring expanded operational capacity and improved logistical support for prosecutors/ODPP

NATIONAL NEWS

Ingonga seeks more funding as rising caseload strains prosecution service

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has asked Parliament to approve additional funding for the ODPP, citing rising criminal cases and expanding responsibilities for prosecutors.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 — The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has urged lawmakers to approve additional funding for the prosecution service, warning that a growing caseload and expanding responsibilities are straining the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs, Ingonga presented the ODPP’s Supplementary Estimates No. I for the financial year ending June 30, 2026, outlining the agency’s need for additional resources to sustain prosecution services across the country.

The session was chaired by George Murugara, who led committee members in reviewing the proposed adjustments to the ODPP’s approved budget.

Ingonga told lawmakers that the prosecution service is facing mounting pressure as criminal cases rise nationwide, requiring expanded operational capacity and improved logistical support for prosecutors.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions remains committed to ensuring the timely, efficient, and effective delivery of justice,” Ingonga said.

“The proposed supplementary estimates will support critical operational needs, enhance prosecutorial capacity, and facilitate the continued expansion of our services to meet the growing demands of the justice sector.”

According to the DPP, the additional funding would support several priorities, including facilitating prosecutors’ work in courts, strengthening operational logistics, and improving collaboration among agencies within the criminal justice system.

The funds would also help advance institutional reforms aimed at improving case management and prosecution processes.

Ingonga noted that the ODPP’s expanding mandate under Kenya’s justice framework requires sustained investment to ensure prosecutors can effectively execute their responsibilities.

He assured lawmakers that the office remains committed to prudent financial management and accountability in the use of public funds.

The parliamentary committee is expected to review the request as part of its oversight of justice sector funding before making recommendations to the National Assembly of Kenya.

