Arrest Warrants Issued for 20 Suspects in Sh28m Health Sector Scam

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3-The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has secured arrest warrants against 20 individuals and eight medical facilities in connection with a Sh28 million fraud scheme involving the Shughuli Health Authority (SHA).

In a statement issued Tuesday, the ODPP said the Milimani Law Courts granted warrants of arrest for the suspects, who failed to appear in court to answer to criminal charges against them.

The warrants were issued following an application by Prosecution Counsel Joyce Olajo after the accused persons did not present themselves in court as required.

“The charges sanctioned by the DPP include conspiracy to defraud, operating unlicensed health facilities, acquisition and use of proceeds of crime, unauthorized access to computer systems, computer fraud, obtaining money by false pretence, and abuse of office,” ODPP said.

Prosecutors told the court that the suspects allegedly orchestrated a scheme to fraudulently register medical facilities and submit claims for medical procedures that were never performed, resulting in a loss of approximately Sh28 million.

Those facing arrest warrants include Ibrahim Rashid, Ahmed Mohamud Adan, Kamsia Hassan Kala, Hawa Alinoor Malo, Naima Sheikh Ali, Adhihakim Sheikh Ali, Adan Adikhaliq Abdullah, Yussuf Siat Jelle, Mohammed Kulow Ali, Hassan Adan Ibrahim, Mohamed Mohamud Sheik, Ali Ahmed Adan, Mohamednoor Ismael Omar, Ismail Omar Mohammed, and Ali Adin Ibrahim, among others.

The DPP has also recommended charges against eight medical facilities alleged to have played a role in the fraudulent scheme.

They are Kaafi Nursing Home, Dimtu Nursing Limited, Mama Nerbeel Nursing Home, Kamsihawa Medical Centre, Adfeel Kids Care Medical Centre Limited, Julun Nursing Home, Danaba Care Hospital Limited, and Alati Nursing Home.

In a related development, the DPP has charged Harun Liluma with conspiracy to defraud, unauthorized access to computer systems, and abuse of office.

He pleaded not guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate Nyangena and was released on a bond of Sh1 million with two sureties, or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000, alongside two contact persons.

The court heard that the alleged offences were committed on diverse dates between January 30 and August 25 last year within Kenya.

The matters are scheduled for mention on March 12.

