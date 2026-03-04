Connect with us

ODPP said the move aims to eliminate inconsistencies, boost prosecutorial efficiency, and improve the presentation of cases in court

NATIONAL NEWS

ODPP launches nationwide drive to standardize corruption charges

Participants worked collaboratively to craft a standardized sample charge sheet, supported by practical model templates specifically designed for corruption-related offenses.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has launched a nationwide initiative to standardize corruption charges, part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening the administration of justice and entrenching integrity within Kenya’s criminal justice system.

The two-day capacity-building forum, led by Joseph Riungu, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, brought together prosecutors from across the country to develop uniform charge sheets for corruption and economic crime cases.

Participants collaborated to draft a standardized sample charge sheet, supported by practical model templates tailored specifically for corruption-related offences.

The ODPP said the initiative is designed to eliminate inconsistencies, enhance prosecutorial efficiency and improve the quality of case presentation in court.

“The initiative seeks to enhance the quality, precision and consistency of charges presented before court in line with existing prosecutorial guidelines,” the ODPP said Wednesday.

Riungu underscored the need for a coordinated and harmonized approach in the fight against corruption, noting that a standardized framework would promote equality before the law and equip prosecutors with practical tools to handle complex economic crime matters effectively.

The programme received support from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the European Union through the Programme for Legal Empowerment and Aid Delivery in Kenya (PLEADYetu).

Once finalized, the proposed sample charge sheets will undergo internal validation within the ODPP before being subjected to external review ahead of full implementation.

