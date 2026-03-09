Infographic: How instant traffic fines work

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — The newly rolled out NTSA Instant Fines Traffic Management System follows a model similar to systems used in Japan, where traffic violations are handled swiftly and digitally, reducing bureaucracy and corruption.

Here’s how instant traffic fines operate, with a comparison:

1. Detection and Notification

Kenya: Cameras and digital systems automatically detect offences like speeding, illegal parking, or running red lights. Motorists receive SMS notifications instantly.

Japan: Police issue “blue tickets” for minor infractions such as phone use, ignoring stop signs, or minor speeding. Cyclists can also be fined under new 2026 regulations. Tickets are handed on the spot.

2. Common Penalties

Kenya: Fine amounts vary by offence; motorists must pay within seven days through KCB branches. Delays incur interest and restrict access to NTSA services.

Japan (Blue Tickets): Typical fines range from ¥5,000–¥12,000. Examples include:

Stop Sign Violation: ¥7,000

Phone Use While Driving: ¥6,000–¥12,000

Ignoring Red Light: ¥6,000

Seatbelt Offence: Usually points or minor fines

Payment is in cash at a bank or post office.

Japan (Red Tickets): Serious violations, such as drunk driving or major crashes, result in higher fines, potential criminal records, and court proceedings.

3. Payment Process

Kenya: Fines must be paid promptly via KCB branches; unpaid penalties block access to NTSA services.

Japan: Blue tickets are paid within roughly seven days. Failure to pay can escalate minor offences into formal criminal cases.

4. Anti-Corruption and Efficiency Goals

Both systems aim to reduce direct interactions between motorists and traffic police, minimizing bribery. Digitisation also streamlines enforcement and increases compliance.

5. Broader Road Safety Impact

Kenya: The system is part of reforms including a demerit points system and future integration with law enforcement and judiciary to address over 5,000 annual road deaths.

Japan: The instant fine system deters repeat offences and ensures swift resolution of minor traffic violations, maintaining overall road safety.