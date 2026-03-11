Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

Kenya

Nyoro claims NTSA Sh42b camera plan is Ruto’s ‘money scheme’

“If Kenyans knew the kind of things that happen every day in our country, they would not wait even one more day,” Nyoro said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has alleged that the newly rolled out multi-billion shilling automated traffic enforcement system is a cash cow intended to unfairly extract money from motorists.

Nyoro claimed that the government’s decision to deploy smart traffic cameras and introduce instant fines through the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) may be driven by commercial interests rather than road safety.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“If Kenyans knew the kind of things that happen every day in our country, they would not wait even one more day. The impatience in the country would grow because people cannot keep waiting,” Nyoro said.

The former President William Ruto ally turned critic said he became suspicious after a recent road safety meeting where the Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir was reportedly instructed to install hundreds of traffic cameras within a month.

According to the MP, the speed and urgency of the directive suggested the programme could be a money-making scheme.

“For someone who understands how these people operate, I immediately knew this was business. I knew this was a scheme being prepared for people to eat money,” Nyoro said.

The comments come days after the NTSA confirmed that the new Instant Fines Traffic Management System had gone live on March 9, allowing traffic offences to be detected automatically by smart cameras and fines issued via SMS.

– How the NTSA instant fines system works –

The automated enforcement programme is part of a Sh42 billion public-private partnership involving NTSA, KCB Bank Kenya Limited and Pesa Print Limited.

The system will deploy about 1,000 speed enforcement cameras across major roads including the Thika Superhighway, Mombasa Road and the Southern Bypass.

Using artificial intelligence and automatic number plate recognition technology, the cameras capture traffic violations and instantly send motorists a fine notification via SMS.

NTSA says the project is meant to curb road accidents after more than 5,100 people died on Kenyan roads in 2025.

But Nyoro warned that the system could become another way of collecting money from struggling Kenyans.

“They call them instant fines. I want to say clearly that instant fines could become another vehicle of patronage to take the little money that has remained in the pockets of Kenyans,” Nyoro said.

Nyoro also criticised the long-term nature of the deal, noting that the project is expected to run for more than two decades.

Hii mambo yote wanaita PPP na wanajipea kandarasi ya miaka 20. Can you imagine that? Ati mtu wa boda boda akifanya makosa barabarani pesa inakatwa kwa simu yake direct. Wakenya tutakubali hayo?” he posed.

The instant fines system is already facing a legal challenge in court.

The High Court declined to suspend the programme but directed that the case be served on all parties, with the matter scheduled for mention on April 9.

The ruling followed a petition by Kennedy Maingi Mutwiri who is challenging it’s rollout on constitutional grounds.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Arsenal Sends Memorabilia to Honour Late Raila who was an ardent fan

The parcel bore a message reading “Arsenal remembers Raila Odinga,” noting that the memorabilia had been dispatched from London to Nairobi in tribute to...

5 minutes ago

Top stories

Wetang’ula Urges Tougher Road Safety Laws After Fatal Webuye Crash

Wetang’ula also urged authorities to expedite the arrest of the truck driver, who remains at large.

35 minutes ago

Top stories

CS Ogamba Defends Junior Schools in Primary Institutions, Dismisses KJSEA Result Manipulation Claims

CS Ogamba clarified that the existence of separate accounts for Junior School funds does not imply administrative independence.

42 minutes ago

Kenya

KEPROBA Launches Drive to Boost Women-Led Enterprises in Export Trade

PS Ombam said there was an urgent need to change the narrative around women’s participation in export trade by providing practical support and information...

48 minutes ago

Kenya

Truphena Muthoni Aims to Hug 1,172 Trees in One Hour After Guinness Record Stunt

The Kenyan environmental enthusiast gained global attention for her endurance record, which highlighted tree conservation and environmental awareness.

2 hours ago

Kenya

City Hall Grants One-Month Waiver on Levies to Expedite Post-Flood Repairs

The directive aims to expedite the the restoration of homes, businesses, and public facilities damaged by floods.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Calls for Human-Centred Approach in Africa’s New Drug Control Strategy

VIENNA, March 11 – As the global community gathers for the 69th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Kenya has...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Court Approves Hospital Treatment for Ex-Nairobi OCS Talaam Facing Albert Ojwang Murder Trial

NAIROBI, March 11 – A Nairobi court has allowed former Nairobi Central Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Talaam, who is facing the...

2 hours ago