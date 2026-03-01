1 dead, several injured as Kawangware bus crashes on multiple cars on Valley Road

Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Emergency services confirmed that at least one person died and several others were injured Monday morning after a City Shuttle bus lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles along Valley Road, near the Panafric Hotel in Nairobi.

Preliminary reports indicate that the bus, descending the hilly stretch of Valley Road, collided with several vehicles both ahead and oncoming, trapping drivers and passengers.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as rescue teams worked to free victims from crushed vehicles.

Police said the injured were rushed to various hospitals, while authorities cordoned off the area to manage massive traffic congestion caused by the accident.

Nairobi County police chief George Seda confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

This tragedy raises renewed concerns over the safety of public service vehicles in Nairobi.

Many buses operating in the city are reportedly unfit for the roads, increasing the risk of accidents.

The Valley Road crash follows a deadly weekend on Kenyan roads, during which 12 people lost their lives in separate incidents between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Victims included seven pedestrians, three passengers, one motorcyclist, and one cyclist. An additional twelve people were injured.

Authorities continue to warn that reckless overtaking, speeding, drunk driving, poorly maintained vehicles, and deteriorating road conditions remain the leading causes of road accidents in Kenya.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has been running public safety campaigns. However, officials note that mechanical failures, potholes, confusing signage, and inadequate lighting continue to make travel hazardous.

In 2025 alone, nearly 5,000 people lost their lives in road accidents across the country.

