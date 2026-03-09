Transport Federation Welcomes NTSA Instant Fines System but Seeks Clarity on Implementation

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – The Federation of Public Transport Sector has welcomed the rollout of the Instant Fines Traffic Management System by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), saying the adoption of technology could improve discipline among motorists and help curb corruption in traffic enforcement.

In a statement released Monday, the federation said the digital platform—developed in collaboration with the Judiciary—has the potential to enhance road safety and reduce accidents by encouraging greater compliance with traffic regulations.

However, the transport lobby noted that several issues must be addressed to ensure smooth implementation and broader acceptance within the public transport sector.

Among its key concerns is the need for greater public awareness about the offences covered under the new system and the specific fines attached to each violation.

The federation said making this information easily accessible to drivers and the public would help road users better understand the rules and comply with them.

The group also called for clear visibility of traffic enforcement cameras, noting that in many countries such cameras are clearly marked to encourage motorists to slow down and follow traffic rules.

“Clear visibility of cameras can help improve compliance because drivers are aware they are being monitored,” the federation said.

Another issue raised by the federation relates to responsibility for traffic violations in the public transport sector, where vehicle ownership and operation are often separated. In many cases, the vehicle owner, the SACCO management and the driver are different parties.

The federation said authorities should clarify how violations will be handled in situations where the driver operating the vehicle is not the registered owner.

It also urged authorities to strengthen transparency in traffic enforcement by adopting modern technologies that promote accountability, including the possible introduction of body cameras for traffic officers during enforcement operations.

Additionally, the federation called for clarification on how the system will handle violations involving vehicles that are not registered in Kenya but transit through the country while transporting goods across borders.

While expressing support for the increased use of technology in road safety management, the federation urged authorities to convene an urgent consultative meeting with stakeholders, including the National Police Service, the transport authority and the judiciary.

The federation said such consultations would help address concerns raised by operators and ensure the system is implemented effectively across the transport sector.

Instant Fines

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) officially launched the long-anticipated Instant Fines Traffic Management System, a digital platform that automatically issues traffic violation notices to motorists.

The move follows a directive by President William Ruto aimed at strengthening road safety and reducing corruption in traffic enforcement.

In a public notice on Monday, NTSA confirmed that the system is now live and will automatically send traffic violation notifications via SMS to motorists detected committing offences.

“This process [is] fully automated and operates without human intervention, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability in traffic enforcement,” the authority said.

Under the new system, motorists committing traffic offences will receive instant notifications on their mobile phones.

Motorists must settle the fines within seven days through the branch network of KCB Group.

NTSA warned that failure to pay on time will attract interest charges, and motorists with outstanding penalties will not access NTSA service platforms pending payment of fines.

The agency advised motorists to comply with traffic regulations and respond promptly to notifications issued through the system.

The rollout follows a directive issued by President Ruto on March 2, instructing the Ministry of Transport and NTSA to implement the instant fines programme within one month and install road surveillance cameras in major urban centres.