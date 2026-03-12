Connect with us

KeNHA warned motorists to expect heavy traffic as thousands travel to rally stages around Naivasha between March 12 and March 15/NYS/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA issues traffic advisory ahead of Safari Rally as fans head to Naivasha

KeNHA has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Safari Rally in Naivasha, warning motorists to expect heavy congestion and recommending alternative routes from Nairobi to Nakuru.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Safari Rally, warning motorists to expect heavy traffic as thousands travel to rally stages around Naivasha between March 12 and March 15.

In a statement, KeNHA said the anticipated surge in vehicles heading to the rally is likely to cause congestion along key highways, prompting the authority to recommend several alternative routes to ease traffic flow.

Motorists travelling from Nairobi toward Nakuru have been advised to consider the Scenic Route, which runs through Rironi, Flyover (Magumu), Njambini, Ol Kalou, and Dundori before rejoining the highway at Lanet.

Another option, dubbed the Adventure Route, runs from Nairobi through Rironi, Naivasha, Engineer, Ol Kalou, and Dundori to Lanet.

Drivers may also use the Thika Trail, which passes through Thika, Magumu, Ol Kalou, and Dundori before connecting to Lanet.

For those seeking a shorter alternative, the Suswa Shortcut runs from Nairobi through Ngong, Suswa, Narok, and Mau Summit before linking to the Nakuru highway.

KeNHA also warned truck drivers against parking along undesignated sections of the highway, saying enforcement officers will take action against violators.

“The Authority advises all truck drivers not to park at any undesignated locations along the highway. Those who fail to comply risk immediate arrest,” the agency said.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the measures are aimed at ensuring smoother travel and maintaining safety for all road users during the busy rally period.

The authority added that it will continue monitoring traffic conditions to keep highways safe as fans and participants travel to one of Kenya’s largest motorsport events.

