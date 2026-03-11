Connect with us

Court Approves Hospital Treatment for Ex-Nairobi OCS Talaam Facing Albert Ojwang Murder Trial

Published

NAIROBI, March 11 – A Nairobi court has allowed former Nairobi Central Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Talaam, who is facing the murder charge of Albert Ojwang, to be taken to hospital for specialised medical treatment.

During court proceedings on Wednesday morning, Talaam’s lawyer Stanley Kangahi told the court that his client had developed complications linked to a previous kidney condition and required urgent assessment by specialists.

The defence said Talaam has a history of kidney illness and has experienced worsening symptoms in recent weeks, prompting the request for him to be examined at the national referral facility, Kenyatta National Hospital.

Kangahi informed the court that the former police officer needed immediate medical attention, including specialised tests and evaluation by renal specialists.

The prosecution did not oppose the application, telling the court it had no objection to the accused person being taken to hospital for treatment.

After considering the request, the court granted the application and directed that Talaam be escorted to Kenyatta National Hospital for examination by a specialist. The court further ordered that a medical report be filed once the assessment is completed.

The matter will be mentioned again on March 17 as the case proceeds.

Wednesday’s court appearance was primarily to confirm whether investigators had obtained CCTV footage linked to the case.

Ojwang died on June 8, 2025, while in police custody. Former Nairobi Central OCS Talaam and five others have been charged in connection with his death and are facing trial before the High Court.

His death while in custody sparked widespread public outrage, protests, and renewed scrutiny of police conduct in Kenya.

Ojwang is believed to have been arrested in Homa Bay after a complaint over a social media post and later died in custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

Police initially claimed he died by suicide, but a post-mortem report found blunt force injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft-tissue wounds inconsistent with self-harm, suggesting assault.

