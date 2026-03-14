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Bobi Wine came second in a tense January election that returned President Yoweri Museveni to power for a sixth term © AFP/File / SUMY SADURNI

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Bobi Wine Announces Temporary Exit From Uganda After Weeks in Hiding

“Over the next few weeks, I will engage with our friends and allies all over the world before returning to Uganda to continue the push for freedom and democracy,” he said.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 14 – Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has announced that he has left Uganda after spending nearly two months in hiding following what he described as a crackdown by state security forces.

In a statement ,the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) said he had gone into hiding after security forces allegedly invaded his home shortly after the disputed presidential election.

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Wine accused President Yoweri Museveni of usurping the will of the people and declaring himself president through force.

“Two months ago, Museveni yet again usurped the will of the people of Uganda and declared himself president at gunpoint,” Wine said.

According to the opposition figure, security forces moved to arrest or harm him a day after the declaration, forcing him to evade the raid and seek refuge.

“A day later, gripped by shame and fear, the military invaded my home to harm me, but I was able to evade them and go into hiding,” he said.

Wine claimed the authorities conducted extensive searches for him during the period he remained underground, including raids on homes of political allies and increased roadblocks across the country.

“The regime has looked for me everywhere. They have raided the homes of many colleagues and fellow leaders, mounted roadblocks and spot checks of vehicles and motorcycles,” he said.

He also alleged that police officers assigned to his campaign had been arrested or dismissed, while his family home remained under heavy surveillance.

Despite the search operations, Wine said supporters helped shield him from arrest.

“They couldn’t find me because the people of Uganda sheltered me and protected me,” he said.

The opposition leader said he had now briefly left the country to engage with international partners and allies before returning to continue political activities.

“Over the next few weeks, I will engage with our friends and allies all over the world before returning to Uganda to continue the push for freedom and democracy,” he said.

Wine urged his supporters to remain united and focused as the opposition continues to challenge the outcome of the election and press for democratic reforms in the country.

Museveni won a seventh term, the country’s electoral commission announced in January, after a tense campaign marked by an opposition crackdown and internet blackout.

Museveni, 81, won with 71.65 percent of the vote. He defeated his main challenger, 43-year-old Bobi Wine, who received 24.72 percent of the vote, according to the official results.

Museveni’s widely expected victory comes after an election campaign that the United Nations said was marred by “widespread repression and intimidation”, including a crackdown on opposition rallies.

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