Azimio MCAs distance coalition from alleged Sakaja impeachment bid, back Sh80bn cooperation agenda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 4 – Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Imwatok and 72 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) have distanced the Azimio coalition from an alleged impeachment push against Governor Johnson Sakaja, describing the claims as political rhetoric aimed at derailing the capital’s development agenda.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, Imwatok said the MCAs remain united under Azimio and are committed to working with the governor to ensure Nairobi residents continue receiving services without political disruption.

“We stand firmly for unity, stability and the development of Nairobi. Our focus is on delivering services to the people, not engaging in unnecessary political distractions,” Imwatok said.

The MCAs said the alleged impeachment attempt by a section of assembly members was misplaced and ill-timed, coming just a day after the Assembly unanimously approved a Sh80 billion cooperation agreement between the national government and the Nairobi County Government.

They said the deal is expected to unlock major infrastructure and service delivery projects aimed at transforming Nairobi into a globally competitive city.

“The Nairobi City County Assembly unanimously approved the cooperation agreement yesterday, demonstrating our collective commitment across political divides to prioritise the interests of Nairobi residents,” Imwatok said while reading a statement.

The coalition called for political calm to allow both levels of government to implement the development agenda.

“It is now time to shift from political rhetoric to implementation, from division to development, and from contestation to service delivery,” the statement added.

The MCAs also cited guidance from Azimio leader Raila Odinga, saying they support stability in Nairobi’s leadership and believe Sakaja should be allowed to serve his full term.

“We firmly reject any attempts to create unnecessary noise or destabilise the leadership of the city at this critical moment when Nairobi stands on the threshold of historic development,” Imwatok said.

They further challenged those pushing the impeachment narrative to desist from what they termed political blackmail and extortion, insisting their priority remains the socio-economic advancement of Nairobi and the successful implementation of the cooperation agreement.

