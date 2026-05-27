Sakaja Distributes 700 Goats to Muslim Families in support of Eid Celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has distributed 700 goats to Muslim families and mosques across the city as part of support for Eid celebrations, in a gesture aimed at strengthening community welfare during the sacred Islamic period.

Speaking at Uhuru Park during the launch of the initiative, Sakaja said the programme reflects the values of Eid, which include faith, sacrifice, unity, and care for vulnerable members of society.

He noted that the donation has become an annual tradition by the Nairobi County Government.

“We want families to celebrate with joy and ensure no one feels left out during this important occasion,” Sakaja said.

He added that mosques in informal settlements were given priority to ensure that low-income and vulnerable households also benefit from the initiative.

According to the governor, local leaders and mosque officials will oversee the fair distribution of the goats to deserving families.

The programme is expected to support Eid festivities across Nairobi, where many Muslim families observe the occasion through prayer, charity, and sharing of meals with relatives, neighbours, and those in need.