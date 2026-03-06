OPINION: A New Dawn for Turkana: Seizing Our Moment in the Sun

By Dr John Ariko Namoit

For the people of Turkana, the arid winds seem to carry a different scent today—not just of dust and endurance, but of renewed hope.

That sense of optimism stems from a major development: the completion of Tullow Oil’s sale of its Kenyan assets to Gulf Energy E&P BV, and the latter’s commitment to invest significantly in the project. For Turkana, this is more than a corporate transaction. It represents a critical opportunity to revive a dream that once appeared within reach before being abruptly halted when Tullow scaled down its operations in 2020.

Many residents still remember the brief but transformative period following the discovery of oil nearly a decade ago. Economic activity surged, new opportunities emerged and Lodwar’s once quiet evenings gave way to bustling nightlife that rivalled major cities like Nairobi and Mombasa. For the first time in decades, Turkana felt firmly connected to Kenya’s economic narrative. The subsequent withdrawal of operations was therefore deeply painful, a stark reminder of how quickly hope can fade.

Now, in 2026, Turkana finds itself at another turning point—this time with greater awareness of both the opportunities and the limitations ahead. Oil remains a valuable resource, but the global energy landscape is shifting rapidly as countries accelerate the transition toward cleaner energy. This reality narrows the window for fossil fuel development and leaves little room for delays or political distractions.

As the South Lokichar Field Development Plan enters the critical stage of parliamentary approval, national leaders must rise above narrow political competition and focus on a shared goal: ensuring the project succeeds for Kenya, while delivering tangible benefits to the people of Turkana.

The entry of Gulf Energy offers a fresh start. It is an opportunity to reset the conversation—from one centred on political credit to one focused on lasting value. The challenge now is to ensure that the development of Turkana’s oil resources translates into meaningful economic transformation for local communities.

Kenya is not starting from scratch. The legal framework guiding the sector has strengthened considerably in recent years. The Petroleum Act (2019), the Turkana County Local Content Act (2024), and the Draft Petroleum (Local Content) Regulations (2025) together provide a solid foundation for protecting local interests. However, laws alone are not enough. Their effectiveness will depend on how rigorously they are implemented and enforced.

Across Turkana, communities are preparing to participate in this next phase. Local entrepreneurs, transport operators and cooperatives are organising themselves to be part of the supply chain. Transport services—often run through family-owned vehicles or SACCO-managed fleets—are already positioning themselves to support the logistics demands of a large-scale energy project.

Equally important is the growing pool of human capital from the region. Many young people from Turkana have pursued studies in petroleum engineering, geology and environmental science in universities both locally and abroad. Alongside them are emerging construction and service firms capable of handling significant contracts. This local expertise presents Gulf Energy with a valuable opportunity to accelerate development while strengthening community ownership of the project.

For the project to succeed, oversight must be both firm and constructive. Parliamentary debate and public participation should focus on strengthening safeguards, ensuring transparency and streamlining implementation. Key government institutions—including the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), and the National Treasury—must work in close coordination to ensure that commitments made at the national level translate into real progress on the ground.

Turkana’s oil story is entering its most decisive chapter. It could become another example of missed opportunities and lingering grievances. But it could also emerge as a powerful example of how natural resource wealth can drive inclusive development in historically marginalised regions.

The outcome will depend on the decisions made in the months ahead, the unity of purpose among leaders, and the unwavering focus on ensuring that the benefits of this project reach the people it was meant to serve.

This is Turkana’s moment. It must not be squandered.