Turkana disarmament: 26 firearms surrendered as community cooperation grows

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 — Twenty-six more firearms have been surrendered in an ongoing disarmament exercise in Turkana County.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the latest recovery followed a targeted operation in Katilu, where officers oversaw the voluntary surrender of illegal weapons.

According to the NPS, the firearms recovered include 21 AK-47 rifles, two M16 rifles, two MK4 firearms and one G3 rifle.

The agency said the development reflects growing community cooperation and steady progress in efforts to restore security in the region.

“The continued peaceful disarmament exercise in Turkana County remains a critical pillar in enhancing security and stability in the region,” the NPS said in a statement.

Police noted that the campaign combines targeted security operations with community engagement and structured initiatives aimed at encouraging individuals to relinquish illegally held weapons.

Authorities attributed the latest surrender to intensified public sensitisation efforts, saying more residents are now cooperating with security agencies.

“This achievement reflects growing community cooperation and the effectiveness of ongoing sensitisation efforts encouraging individuals to relinquish illegal weapons,” the NPS said.

The service added that sustainable security in the region depends not only on enforcement but also on trust and collaboration between communities and law enforcement.

“Ultimately, the success of these initiatives demonstrates that lasting security is best achieved not only through enforcement, but through trust, cooperation and shared responsibility,” the statement added.

The disarmament exercise forms part of broader government efforts to curb banditry and enhance safety in parts of northern Kenya.