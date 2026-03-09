Turkana residents surrender illegal firearms under Operation Maliza Uhalifu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — Two more illegal firearms have been voluntarily surrendered in Turkana County as security agencies intensify efforts to curb the proliferation of illicit weapons under the ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu, the National Police Service (NPS) said Monday.

NPS said the latest surrender, which took place on Sunday, demonstrates growing cooperation between security agencies and local communities as authorities step up a coordinated campaign to enhance security.

“Operation Maliza Uhalifu continues to record progress in enhancing security within Turkana County through coordinated multi-agency efforts,” the NPS said in a statement.

The operation brings together multiple security stakeholders working collaboratively to combat crime and reduce the circulation of illegal firearms, which have long fueled insecurity in northern Kenya.

Police said the voluntary surrender of the two weapons reflects increasing trust between residents and security agencies, a key factor in stabilizing the region.

“Yesterday, two more firearms were surrendered, demonstrating growing cooperation between security agencies and the communities in the region,” the NPS added.

Authorities noted that the operation is supported by sustained security patrols, community sensitisation programmes, and collaboration with local leaders and residents.

The NPS reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the gains achieved so far through continued multi-agency cooperation and public engagement.

The firearms surrender comes as the government intensifies broader security operations in northern Kenya and other banditry-prone areas.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced a special intelligence-led multi-agency operation targeting criminal networks in Mukogodo Forest and surrounding areas along the Laikipia–Isiolo border following a resurgence of isolated banditry incidents.

Speaking after chairing a high-level security consultative meeting in Kurum, Laikipia North in February, Murkomen said the operation aims to apprehend bandits and their accomplices, recover illegal firearms and ammunition, retrieve stolen livestock, and restore law and order.

“Even as we consolidate the gains made in restoring peace and security across the Kerio Valley and Northern Kenya, a few isolated insecurity incidents have been reported in parts of the region,” Murkomen said.

The government has also moved to strengthen security infrastructure in affected regions, including fast-tracking the rehabilitation of key security roads and expanding mobile network coverage to improve surveillance and response.

Officials say the capacity of National Police Reservists will also be enhanced to complement regular security forces as part of the broader strategy to sustain peace and stability in northern Kenya.