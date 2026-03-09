Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Police said the voluntary surrender of the two weapons reflects increasing trust between residents and security agencies, a key factor in stabilizing the region/NPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Turkana residents surrender illegal firearms under Operation Maliza Uhalifu

Two more illegal firearms were voluntarily surrendered in Turkana County as Operation Maliza Uhalifu intensifies multi-agency efforts to curb illicit weapons and enhance regional security.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — Two more illegal firearms have been voluntarily surrendered in Turkana County as security agencies intensify efforts to curb the proliferation of illicit weapons under the ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu, the National Police Service (NPS) said Monday.

NPS said the latest surrender, which took place on Sunday, demonstrates growing cooperation between security agencies and local communities as authorities step up a coordinated campaign to enhance security.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Operation Maliza Uhalifu continues to record progress in enhancing security within Turkana County through coordinated multi-agency efforts,” the NPS said in a statement.

The operation brings together multiple security stakeholders working collaboratively to combat crime and reduce the circulation of illegal firearms, which have long fueled insecurity in northern Kenya.

Police said the voluntary surrender of the two weapons reflects increasing trust between residents and security agencies, a key factor in stabilizing the region.

“Yesterday, two more firearms were surrendered, demonstrating growing cooperation between security agencies and the communities in the region,” the NPS added.

Authorities noted that the operation is supported by sustained security patrols, community sensitisation programmes, and collaboration with local leaders and residents.

The NPS reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the gains achieved so far through continued multi-agency cooperation and public engagement.

The firearms surrender comes as the government intensifies broader security operations in northern Kenya and other banditry-prone areas.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced a special intelligence-led multi-agency operation targeting criminal networks in Mukogodo Forest and surrounding areas along the Laikipia–Isiolo border following a resurgence of isolated banditry incidents.

Speaking after chairing a high-level security consultative meeting in Kurum, Laikipia North in February, Murkomen said the operation aims to apprehend bandits and their accomplices, recover illegal firearms and ammunition, retrieve stolen livestock, and restore law and order.

“Even as we consolidate the gains made in restoring peace and security across the Kerio Valley and Northern Kenya, a few isolated insecurity incidents have been reported in parts of the region,” Murkomen said.

The government has also moved to strengthen security infrastructure in affected regions, including fast-tracking the rehabilitation of key security roads and expanding mobile network coverage to improve surveillance and response.

Officials say the capacity of National Police Reservists will also be enhanced to complement regular security forces as part of the broader strategy to sustain peace and stability in northern Kenya.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Death toll from Nairobi floods rises to 23

The Police Spokesperson reported that 29 people were successfully rescued from various locations and are receiving the necessary support.

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: A New Dawn for Turkana: Seizing Our Moment in the Sun

As the South Lokichar Field Development Plan enters the critical stage of parliamentary approval, national leaders must rise above narrow political competition and focus...

3 days ago

Aviation

Timeline of Johanna Ngeno’s final flight before fatal Nandi helicopter crash

Transport CS Davis Chirchir details the final flight path of MP Johana Ngeno’s helicopter before it crashed in Mosop, Nandi County, killing six.

March 1, 2026

Aviation

6 reported dead after helicopter crashes in Mosop, Nandi County

Six people have died after a private helicopter on a charter flight crashed in Mosop, Nandi County. Police are yet to confirm identities of...

February 28, 2026

County News

Police arrest 3 ‘Panga Boys’ gang suspects in Coast region security crackdown

Police arrest three more suspects linked to the notorious ‘Panga Boys’ gang in Coast Region. Operations recover firearms, narcotics, and weapons amid rising criminal...

February 26, 2026

crime

17 arrested in multi-agency Coast region crackdown, Police recover guns and drugs

Seventeen suspects have been arrested in a multi-agency operation in Kenya’s Coast region, with police seizing firearms, narcotics, and weapons as part of intensified...

February 24, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Mandera police officer convicted of assault and grievous harm

A Mandera court has convicted a police officer of grievous harm and assault following a land dispute.

February 24, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to launch digitised traffic accident reporting system with Japan support

Kenya and Japan are implementing a digital traffic accident reporting system to improve road safety, data accuracy, and emergency response nationwide.

February 23, 2026