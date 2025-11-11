Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

NCIC, political leaders meet to Resolve Recurrent Turkana–West Pokot Border Violence

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has convened a meeting bringing together political leaders from Turkana and West Pokot counties to deliberate on sustainable solutions to the persistent conflicts along their shared border.

The meeting seeks to chart a path toward lasting peace in the Kerio Valley Belt, a region that has long been plagued by recurrent clashes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The recent conflicts have resulted in the loss of lives, displacement of families, and disruption of livelihoods, severely affecting the social and economic stability of the two neighbouring counties.

According to the NCIC, the discussions will focus on addressing underlying issues fueling the tensions, including competition over resources, historical grievances, and security concerns.

The Commission led by Rev Samuel Kobia on Monday facilitated a meeting to strengthen peaceful coexistence, reconciliation, and cross-border collaboration between communities living along the Turkana, West Pokot, and Tiaty borders.

The meeting also addressed the increased Inter-communal ethnic tensions between the bordering communities.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

Ex-Afdb boss calls for a new era of strong African institutions at 9th Babacar Ndiaye Lecture

Reflecting on global power shifts, Kaberuka pointed to the return of mercantilism; rising narrow national interests; the end of the aid era; weakened global...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tells off ‘haters’ ridiculing his promise to transform Kenya to first world status

The President said the government has the plan on what to do and how to raise the funding required, and dismissed the leaders as...

14 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya accelerates drive for coveted WHO health product regulation certification

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to achieving WHO Maturity Level 3 (ML3) status, boosting medical product safety, local pharmaceutical growth, and...

19 hours ago

Headlines

Uhuru, Mudavadi, Wetangu’la hail Bishop Sulumeti as a ‘Moral Compass and Champion of Peace’

Uhuru has mourned Bishop Emeritus Rt. Rev. Philip Sulumeti of the Catholic Diocese of Kakamega as a devoted servant of God and a pillar...

20 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Kenyan police officers stay put in Haiti as Nairobi awaits UN signal

The Head of State dismissed claims that the Kenyan-led mission had achieved little, insisting there had been “demonstrable progress” since its deployment began in...

20 hours ago

Headlines

Catholic Bishop Philip Sulumeti dies aged 88

Kenya Catholic Conference of Bishop - Catholic Justice & Peace Department said Bishop Sulumeti will be remembered with gratitude for 'his dedicated pastoral service,...

21 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto stands firm on plan to transform Kenya into a ‘First World Nation’ by 2055

Speaking after launching the Archers' Post Affordable Housing Programme, President Ruto said his administration is laying the foundation for sustainable growth through economic reforms,...

21 hours ago

County News

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Kirinyaga after daring abduction of school headteacher

The DCI said that the suspects ambushed the headteacher and forced him into a maroon vehicle before driving him around for several hours, subjecting...

22 hours ago