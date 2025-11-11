NCIC, political leaders meet to Resolve Recurrent Turkana–West Pokot Border Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has convened a meeting bringing together political leaders from Turkana and West Pokot counties to deliberate on sustainable solutions to the persistent conflicts along their shared border.

The meeting seeks to chart a path toward lasting peace in the Kerio Valley Belt, a region that has long been plagued by recurrent clashes.

The recent conflicts have resulted in the loss of lives, displacement of families, and disruption of livelihoods, severely affecting the social and economic stability of the two neighbouring counties.

According to the NCIC, the discussions will focus on addressing underlying issues fueling the tensions, including competition over resources, historical grievances, and security concerns.

The Commission led by Rev Samuel Kobia on Monday facilitated a meeting to strengthen peaceful coexistence, reconciliation, and cross-border collaboration between communities living along the Turkana, West Pokot, and Tiaty borders.

The meeting also addressed the increased Inter-communal ethnic tensions between the bordering communities.