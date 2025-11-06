Murkomen, North Rift leaders move to streamline mining amid growing insecurity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and elected leaders from Turkana and West Pokot counties have agreed to accelerate ongoing efforts to streamline mining activities in the North Rift, citing their contribution to rising insecurity in the region and beyond.

The resolution was reached during a high-level consultative meeting convened by Murkomen following renewed insecurity incidents in Kainuk, a volatile area that straddles the two counties.

Murkomen said the discussions centered on strengthening security, promoting social cohesion, and fostering socio-economic growth in the area.

“While the region has largely been calm and peaceful, recent insecurity incidents in some areas need our concerted efforts,” said the CS.

“We resolved to fast-track the ongoing streamlining of mining activities, which have [been] identified as fueling insecurity in the region and other parts of the country.”

Caution

He cautioned political leaders against making inflammatory remarks or attempting to politicize ongoing security operations, warning that those undermining enforcement efforts would face the law.

“I have put on notice leaders making inflammatory remarks to desist from politicising their predicament when the law catches up with them. Our intelligence-led operation will dismantle all the criminal networks involved and bring to book any of our officers colluding with them,” he said.

The leaders also agreed to enhance inter-community peace dialogues once the ongoing security operations conclude, stressing the importance of operationalizing gazetted administrative units in insecurity-prone areas to improve coordination and service delivery.

Those present at the meeting included Turkana Senator James Lomenen, West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor, County MP Rael Kasiwai (West Pokot), and MPs Daniel Nanok (Turkana West), Protus Akujah (Loima), Ekwom Nabuin (Turkana North), Peter Lochokapong (Sigor), and Titus Lotee (Kacheliba).

Murkomen was accompanied by GSU Commandant Ranson Lolmodooni, Principal Administrative Secretaries Jacob Narengo (Internal Security) and Beverly Opwora (National Administration), as well as Secretary for National Administration Moses Lilan.