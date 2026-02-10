Wetang’ula Urges MPs to Protect NG-CDF Gains Following Court of Appeal Ruling

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on Members of Parliament to concentrate their efforts on protecting the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) and ensuring it continues to deliver tangible benefits to Kenyans.

Addressing legislators in the wake of last week’s Court of Appeal decision on the constitutionality of the NG-CDF Act, 2015, the Speaker advised MPs to remain focused on service delivery and avoid unnecessary political rhetoric that could undermine the Fund.

“With respect to the NG-CDF, as Hon. Members are now aware, the Court of Appeal delivered judgment on the constitutionality of the NGCDF Act, 2015 on Friday last week. In its decision, the Court upheld all the provisions of the Act except one sub-section which ties the term of the NG-CDF Manager to the term of Parliament,” Wetang’ula said.

He hailed the judgment as a major victory for ordinary citizens and their elected representatives.

“We celebrate the decision of the three judges of the Court of Appeal to side with the people and their representatives,” he added.

The Court of Appeal ruling effectively affirmed the legality of the Fund, which has for years been a subject of legal and political contestation.

The judges only struck out a clause linking the tenure of constituency fund managers to the life of Parliament, leaving the rest of the law intact.

Wetang’ula reiterated his long-held position that the NG-CDF remains one of the most transformative government initiatives since Kenya attained independence.

“As I have reiterated time and again, NG-CDF remains the most impactful national intervention on the lives of the common mwananchi since independence,” he said, noting that the Fund has been instrumental in building classrooms, hospitals, roads and bursary programmes across the country.

The Speaker took time to commend the parliamentary team that defended the Fund in court, singling out the House Legislative Caucus co-chaired by Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo and Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkong’a.

“I commend the work of the House Legislative Caucus that is ably co-chaired by Hon. Otiende Amollo, SC, and Hon. Samuel Chepkong’a. With the support of our Directorate of Litigation and Compliance, the team painted the true picture of the NGCDF to the Court and faithfully told our story. We are grateful for your selfless service to the House,” he said.

The matter, however, is far from over. Mr. Wetang’ula disclosed that a notice of appeal has already been filed, paving the way for the case to proceed to the Supreme Court.

“I am informed that Notice of Appeal has now been lodged in the matter. As it proceeds to the Supreme Court, I remain confident that our litigation team shall steadfastly defend this second appeal and again persuade the bench on the constitutionality of the Fund,” he stated.

In light of the pending appeal, the Speaker urged MPs to exercise restraint in their public statements on the issue.

“In the meantime, I urge Members to be measured in their comments as the matter pends final resolution. Avoid engaging in any rhetoric that casts the NG-CDF as a competition or supremacy battle with other bodies or groups,” he cautioned.

He reminded legislators that the Fund is a national government programme anchored in law and managed within established state structures.

“Conscious that the Fund is a national government entity domiciled in the State Department for Economic Planning and managed by a statutory board, I advise that we focus our energies on allowing the Fund to continue delivering its tangible benefits to the people of Kenya,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker’s remarks are expected to steady political temperatures around the Fund, which has become a critical development tool in constituencies nationwide.

For millions of Kenyans who rely on NG-CDF-supported projects from school infrastructure and security initiatives to health facilities and youth empowerment programmes, the Court of Appeal decision offers renewed hope that the Fund will remain secure.