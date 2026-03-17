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EACC recovers Sh10mnn from former Homa Bay county official

Investigations by the EACC revealed that Odhiambo, while employed on permanent and pensionable terms by Homa Bay County, simultaneously held a similar position at the Kenya Medical Training College in Kisumu County.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – NAIROBI, Kenya March 17 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has successfully secured court orders for the recovery of Sh10 million in salaries irregularly earned by a former Deputy Director of Health – Preventive and Promotive at the Homa Bay County Government.

In a judgment delivered on March 13, Justice B.M. Musyoki directed Walter Odhiambo to refund all salaries paid to him by Homa Bay County for the period between June 2016 and August 2021.

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Investigations by the EACC revealed that Odhiambo, while employed on permanent and pensionable terms by Homa Bay County, simultaneously held a similar position at the Kenya Medical Training College in Kisumu County.

The anti-graft agency stated that the dual employment constituted a conflict of interest and led to the unlawful acquisition of public funds.

The Commission first moved to court on June 12, 2024, seeking the recovery of the salaries irregularly paid during the period in question.

In its ruling, the Anti-Corruption Court noted that it was unlawful and unethical for a public officer to receive salaries from two government institutions in a way that undermines efficient service delivery.

The court further ordered that the refunded amount must be paid within 90 days, after which the EACC is empowered to execute the decree if compliance is not met.

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