Wetang’ula barred from voting in LSK election over missing practicing certificate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula was blocked from voting in the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) elections on Thursday after officials found his name missing from the voter register due to the absence of a valid practicing certificate.

Wetang’ula, who arrived at the polling station expecting to cast his ballot, sought clarification from officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), overseeing the exercise.

However, he was informed that he did not meet the eligibility requirements to vote.

Dr. Owiso, the IEBC official supervising the election, said the Speaker’s exclusion was not an administrative error but a legal requirement under LSK regulations.

“Wetang’ula was not on the voter register because he did not have a PC (Practicing Certificate),” Owiso explained.

“State officers do not take PCs, so they can’t be on the voter roll unless they decide to take up PCs.”

Wetang’ula questioned the decision, arguing that his role as Speaker removes him from active legal practice and therefore negates the need for a practicing certificate.

“As a Speaker of the National Assembly, I’m not in mainstream practice, so it is moot to take out the practicing certificate, and you have told us we don’t need to; how come I’m not on the roll?” he posed.

In response, IEBC officials said they were strictly enforcing regulations adopted by LSK members themselves, which tie voting rights to possession of a current practicing certificate.

“Unfortunately, members, including yourself, passed a regulation which insists you can only vote when you take out a PC, which locks out State officers. But it is the members who passed the law, which we as the Board only enforce,” Owiso said.

Despite the incident, several high-profile lawyers cast their votes without incident, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr, People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, and former presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot.

Speaking after voting, Sifuna described the election as critical to Kenya’s governance and accountability framework.

“The LSK has been one of the most consequential organizations in the fight against impunity and abuse of power over the last two years. I have voted for a new team, hoping they will continue the good work Faith Odhiambo and her team have been doing,” he said.

Under outgoing president Faith Odhiambo, the LSK has taken an increasingly assertive role in defending constitutionalism, human rights, and the rule of law, often challenging government actions.

Candidates contesting the presidency in the current election include Peter Wanyama, Charles Kanjama, and Mwaura Kabata, each campaigning on reform, accountability, and strengthening the voice of the legal profession.

Analysts say the election comes at a politically sensitive time, with Kenya heading toward the next General Election cycle and the LSK expected to play a pivotal role in constitutional and governance debates.