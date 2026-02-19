Connect with us

Kenya

Sifuna Votes in LSK Elections, Highlights Fight Against Impunity

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – As voting got underway in the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) elections, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna cast his ballot and framed the contest as critical to the country’s broader struggle for accountability and the rule of law.

Sifuna said the LSK has, over the last two years, emerged as one of the most consequential institutions in confronting impunity and abuse of power, often stepping into legal and constitutional battles with national significance.

“Elections matter.The LSK has been one of the most consequential organizations in the fight against impunity and abuse of power in the last two years. I have voted for a new team this morning hoping and praying that they will continue the good work Faith Odhiambo and Co have been doing,”Sifuna said.

Under the leadership of outgoing president Faith Odhiambo, the LSK has taken firm positions on governance, human rights, and constitutional compliance at times clashing with State agencies and defending civil liberties in court.

Sifuna’s remarks came as advocates across the country turned out to elect new officials who will steer the powerful professional body at a time of heightened political tensions and growing public scrutiny of State institutions.
The society has in recent years positioned itself as a watchdog on executive power, filing court petitions and issuing public statements on controversial government actions.

Those seeking the top position of President include Peter Wanyama, Charles Kanjama and Mwaura Kabata, all of whom have been actively campaigning on reform, accountability and strengthening the voice of the Bar.

This election comes at a significant political moment, as the country moves closer to the next General Elections, placing the legal body at the centre of key constitutional and governance conversations.

