Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

BOTTOM-UP

Ruto announces early completion for Sh3.5 Billion Ngong–Naivasha Road flyover

“The KSh3.8 billion project is 85 per cent complete and will be done later this year, 12 months ahead of schedule,” the President said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – President William Ruto has announced that the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road flyover will be opened a year ahead of schedule.

Funded by a concessional loan of Sh3.58 billion (EUR 25.3 million) from the Spanish Corporate International Fund (FIEM), the project was expected to be completed by July 2027.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking after touring the project site at the Ngong Road – Naivasha Road junction, Ruto said the 255-metre viaduct is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion on the western side of the city once completed.

“The KSh3.8 billion project is 85 per cent complete and will be done later this year, 12 months ahead of schedule,” the President said.

The Kenya Urban Rural Authority says the initiative is in line with the Kenyan Government’s ongoing efforts to bolster infrastructure, which is pivotal for stimulating long-term economic growth and enhancing mobility within urban areas.

Once completed, the flyover will bring numerous benefits to Nairobi’s residents. Most notably, it will dramatically reduce traffic congestion, especially at key intersections, saving time for motorists, public transport passengers, and pedestrians.

“Safety will be prioritized through the addition of Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) facilities, ensuring safe passage for cyclists and pedestrians. The project also includes modern street lighting to boost visibility and upgraded drainage systems to mitigate the risk of flooding during rainy seasons,” KURA noted.

KURA added thta the landscaping around the project will not only add aesthetic value but also contribute to improving Nairobi’s urban environment.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

KNEC releases 2024 TVET certificates, candidates asked to collect from colleges

In a notice issued on Thursday, KNEC said the certificates are ready for collection at New Mitihani House in Nairobi and will be issued...

6 minutes ago

Top stories

Havi : Why I quit Ruto’s UDA for Gachagua’s DCP

Westlands parliamentary hopeful and senior counsel Nelson Havi has defended his decision to quit the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), saying his exit was prompted...

58 minutes ago

Politics

Jubilee’s Pauline Njoroge declares Nairobi governor bid

"A new deal for Nairobi is anchored on people-centred and service delivery-focused leadership. People first, listening to the people first," Pauline said.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua renews assault on Wajir leadership over Sh200bn devolution funds

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has launched a scathing attack on the leadership of Wajir County, questioning how nearly Sh200 billion in public funds...

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto to launch the NYOTA project in Malindi

Under the first phase of the NYOTA Start-Up Capital program, each entrepreneur received Sh25,000 with Sh22,000 being credited directly to a Pochi la Biashara...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Above-average rains expected in key regions, weatherman warns of dry spells elsewhere

Several parts of the country are expected to receive near-average to above-average rainfall during the March–April–May (MAM) 2026 long-rains season, even as other regions...

4 hours ago

Kenya

KAM, KEPSA welcome AGOA extension to 2026, cite jobs and export gains

"While the current extension is shorter than the three years initially passed by Congress, we take note of the U.S. administration’s intent to modernise...

7 hours ago

Capital Health

Waiguru Rolls Out Sanitary Pads Drive for Schoolgirls

Waiguru said that the programme forms part of the county government’s broader girl-child empowerment agenda, noting that lack of access to sanitary products had...

7 hours ago