Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Pit Latrine, Suspect Arrested in Mathira West

Shantel’s parents left home around 8:00 AM, leaving her with her 4-year-old sister. Upon returning at approximately 6:30 PM, they discovered she was missing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Detectives in Mathira West have recovered the body of 9-year-old Shantel Waruguru Kagema from a pit latrine in Kianjathi village, following her disappearance on February 8, 2026.

Shantel’s parents left home around 8:00 AM, leaving her with her 4-year-old sister. Upon returning at approximately 6:30 PM, they discovered she was missing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police launched an intensive search that uncovered Shantel’s undergarments and shoes on a blue mattress in an abandoned house, confirmed by her mother.

Investigations led to the arrest of Peter Njuguna, a local resident, who upon interrogation, revealed the location of Shantel’s body.

Njuguna allegedly lured Shantel’s younger sister away with money, leaving Shantel alone before committing the crime and disposing of her in a pit latrine.

A 21-day custodial order was secured to allow detectives to complete the investigation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) vowed to ensure justice for Shantel and protect vulnerable children across the country.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Cabinet Sanctions Payroll Reforms Amid Cybersecurity Failures and Unauthorized Payments

The audit exposed widespread payroll anomalies, including mismanagement of identity records, tax compliance issues, and irregular bank accounts.

1 hour ago

Top stories

Gachagua Says United Opposition to Name 2027 Presidential Candidate by April

Gachagua launched a scathing attack on President Ruto’s administration, accusing it of presiding over failed and stalled development projects, particularly in northern Kenya.

1 hour ago

EDUCATION

Government proposes major overhaul of Kenya’s education system

According to the Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto, the reforms aim to address inefficiencies caused by overlapping mandates among education agencies and...

2 hours ago

Kenya

UFAA Holds Sh57bn in Unclaimed Assets as Kenya Moves to Strengthen Asset Reunification

National Treasury on Tuesday inaugurated a Technical Working Group tasked with developing Kenya’s National Policy on Unclaimed Financial Assets.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua Defends Uhuru, Accuses Ruto of Political Intimidation

Gachagua dismissed claims that Uhuru should keep quiet to safeguard his retirement benefits, arguing that the former president was financially independent.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Cabinet Approves Sh4.1bn for Drought Relief Across Affected Regions

According to the Cabinet, counties including Mandera, Wajir, Kwale, and Kilifi are in the Alarm phase, while 12 additional counties remain on Alert, experiencing...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula Urges MPs to Protect NG-CDF Gains Following Court of Appeal Ruling

The Speaker advised MPs to remain focused on service delivery and avoid unnecessary political rhetoric that could undermine the Fund.

3 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Cabinet endorses Sh4.7 trillion budget policy statement

Expenditure allocations comprise KSh3.46 trillion for recurrent spending, 749.5 billion Shillings for development, 495.7 billion Shillings in transfers to county governments, and 2 billion...

3 hours ago