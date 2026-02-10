Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Pit Latrine, Suspect Arrested in Mathira West

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Detectives in Mathira West have recovered the body of 9-year-old Shantel Waruguru Kagema from a pit latrine in Kianjathi village, following her disappearance on February 8, 2026.

Shantel’s parents left home around 8:00 AM, leaving her with her 4-year-old sister. Upon returning at approximately 6:30 PM, they discovered she was missing.

Police launched an intensive search that uncovered Shantel’s undergarments and shoes on a blue mattress in an abandoned house, confirmed by her mother.

Investigations led to the arrest of Peter Njuguna, a local resident, who upon interrogation, revealed the location of Shantel’s body.

Njuguna allegedly lured Shantel’s younger sister away with money, leaving Shantel alone before committing the crime and disposing of her in a pit latrine.

A 21-day custodial order was secured to allow detectives to complete the investigation.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) vowed to ensure justice for Shantel and protect vulnerable children across the country.