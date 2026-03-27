Kenya’s flower exporters lose 4.8 mln USD as Middle East conflict persists

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Flower exporters in Kenya have lost at least 4.8 million U.S. dollars since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, an industry association said on Wednesday evening.

Clement Tulezi, chief executive officer of Kenya Flower Council, said in a statement released in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, that the losses arise from disrupted global air cargo routes that have seen freight costs rise and shipments delayed.

“Of this, approximately 2.1 million dollars represent flowers that perished before reaching the market, while 2.7 million dollars reflect reduced prices resulting from delayed arrivals and compromised quality,” Tulezi said.

He noted that farms that heavily depend on Middle Eastern markets have experienced revenue declines of up to 75 percent, warning that if the situation persists, weekly losses could exceed 1.3 million dollars.

Beyond direct trade, Tulezi noted that Gulf countries serve as critical transit corridors linking Kenya to Europe and other global markets.

“Five Gulf countries alone contribute approximately 13.35 percent of export value, estimated at 722.9 million dollars, while Gulf-based airlines carry a significant share of global air cargo, particularly for highly perishable products such as flowers,” he said.

The floriculture sector is one of Kenya’s top foreign exchange earners.

In 2024, Kenya earned 835 million dollars from flower exports, supporting thousands of jobs now at stake.