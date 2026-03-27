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ODM Factions to Hold Parallel Delegate Conferences Amid Deepening Party Rift

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is headed for a dramatic political showdown as rival factions within the party prepare to hold parallel special National Delegates Conferences (NDCs), underscoring growing internal divisions.

Linda Ground faction led by Oburu Oginga is set to convene at the Jamhuri ASK Grounds.

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The agenda for the Linda Ground faction includes ratification of a National Governing Council (NGC) resolution concerning party leadership, deliberations on a National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution tied to Article 87 of the party constitution, and a keynote address by Oburu.

The faction allied to ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna will hold its own gathering at Ufungamano House. Branded the ‘People’s Delegates’ Convention,’ the meeting is being framed as a grassroots-driven initiative aimed at reclaiming the party’s founding ideals.

The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) on Thursday dismissed a case filed by Sifuna, ruling that he failed to first use the party’s internal dispute resolution mechanisms.

“The Tribunal struck out the complaint for failure to invoke the Party’s Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism,” ODM said in a statement.

In a second case, the tribunal also declined to stop key party resolutions, effectively allowing the SNDC to proceed.

“Public interest favours uninterrupted internal party process,” the tribunal ruled.

ODM welcomed the decision, saying it clears the way for its meeting.

“Consequently, the resolutions remain in force and the Special Delegates Conference will go on as planned,” the party said.

Even with the ruling, the split within ODM appears far from resolved.

A faction led by Oburu Oginga under the “ODM Linda Ground” banner is backing the broad-based government and President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid.

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