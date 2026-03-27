Zelensky visits Saudi Arabia after offering Ukraine’s drone expertise

RIYADH, Mar 27 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, after saying earlier that Ukrainian drones could help improve security in the Gulf region.

“Important meetings are scheduled. We appreciate the support of those who are ready to work with us to ensure security, and we support them too”, he said in a message on social media.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky offered Ukraine’s expertise in drone technology as a way of improving security across the globe, particularly in the Gulf.

“This matters because energy security – and the cost of living, particularly in Europe – depends on their oil, gas and other resources, and stable global markets,” he said in a video message to the Joint Expeditionary Force, a security alliance which held a summit meeting in Helsinki.

“The key is not only producing new weapons – especially drones – not just technology, but also real experience in using it, and integrating it with radars, aviation, and other air defence systems. We have this experience,” he said.

Zelensky said that in exchange he would be looking for assistance in defending Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion.

“We would like Middle Eastern states to also give us an opportunity to strengthen ourselves. They have certain air defence missiles of which we don’t have enough. That’s what we’d like to reach a deal on,” he said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Monde.

The BBC has spoken to several Ukrainian drone companies who say they have been approached by Gulf states for help, but have not yet been given the green light by the government in Kyiv.

Kvertus, a Ukrainian company that makes anti-drone electronic warfare systems, said it had been approached by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.