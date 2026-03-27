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Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi/Senate

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Osotsi Insists Convention Will Go On despite police blockade

“We, the people, shall gather for the people’s NDC at Ufungamano House this Friday, 27th March 2026. Any other NDC gathering is illegitimate,” Osotsi stated.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – The Linda Mwananchi faction of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) led by Deputy Party Leader Geoffrey Osotsi has vowed to proceed with its planned “People’s National Delegates Convention” despite being locked out of the venue by police.

The Vihiga Senator urged delegates to turn-up at Ufungamano House along Mamlaka Road, dismissing any rival meetings as illegitimate.

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“We, the people, shall gather for the people’s NDC at Ufungamano House this Friday, 27th March 2026. Any other NDC gathering is illegitimate,” Osotsi stated.

His remarks come amid heightened tension after anti-riot police were deployed early this morning to block access to Ufungamano House, the designated venue for the convention organized by the “Linda Mwananchi” faction allied to ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna.

Witnesses reported a heavy police presence at the premises early Friday, with officers barricading entry points and preventing delegates and leaders from accessing the building.

“Just arrived at Ufungamano House and police have barricaded the gate, blocking access. We need you here in large NUMBERS. A people united can never be defeated,” Rachel Tabitha posted on her X handle.

Meanwhile, delegates allied to Oburu’s Linda Ground team have began trooping to the Jamhuri ASK Grounds.

The agenda for the Linda Ground faction includes ratification of a National Governing Council (NGC) resolution concerning party leadership, deliberations on a National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution tied to Article 87 of the party constitution, and a keynote address by Oburu.

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