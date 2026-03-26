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CA clarifies Kenya’s new phone rules, says no ban on cheap devices as USB-C charging becomes mandatory for new phones.

Kenya

Cheap phones safe as CA clarifies new rules

Kenyans can breathe easy as CA confirms new phone rules won’t ban cheap devices, only requiring USB-C for future models.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The Communications Authority of Kenya has moved to calm fears among Kenyans, saying new technical rules for mobile phones do not ban cheap or low-cost devices.

In a statement on Thursday, the Authority dismissed widespread reports suggesting that entry-level phones would be phased out under the new regulations.

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“These claims are inaccurate and a misrepresentation of the Authority’s regulatory intent,” CA said.

The regulator stressed that Kenyans can continue using their current phones without worry.

“The notice does NOT ban the use, importation, or sale of low-end or affordable mobile phones,” CA clarified.

It also assured the public that no one will be forced to discard their current devices.

“Phones already in circulation and in use by Kenyans remain fully legal,” the Authority said.

Under the new guidelines that took effect on March 24, 2026, all new mobile devices seeking approval in Kenya must use USB Type-C charging ports.

This will apply to smartphones, feature phones, and tablets entering the Kenyan market.

The Authority says the move is meant to align Kenya with global standards and improve user experience.

“The specifications aim to enhance interoperability and standardization of devices,” CA said.

CA explained that the new rules are part of efforts to protect consumers and reduce electronic waste.

By adopting USB-C, the regulator hopes to reduce the number of incompatible chargers, which often end up as waste.

“The objective is to minimize e-waste and align Kenya with emerging global best practices,” the Authority noted.

The regulator made it clear that phones already approved, shipped, or currently in shops will not be affected.

“Devices already type-approved or in shipment are not impacted by the new requirements,” CA said.

It added that all mobile phones imported into Kenya must first receive approval, meaning the new rules only affect future devices.

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