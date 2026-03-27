Nova Garage Launched Ahead of French-Africa Summit to Spotlight Africa’s Tech Entrepreneurs

NAIROBI, Kenya March 27 — Nova Garage, a new pan-African innovation platform aimed at showcasing the continent’s next generation of tech entrepreneurs, has been launched ahead of the French-Africa Summit set for May in Nairobi.

The initiative, organised under the patronage of President William Ruto, seeks to spotlight Africa’s diversity in entrepreneurship and homegrown tech solutions across key sectors including energy, agriculture, mobility and finance.

Convened by the French-African Foundation and the Autonomous Advancement Initiative in partnership with Concerto and Nuvision, Nova Garage will bring together a curated group of young innovators, investors, corporate leaders and policymakers.

Organisers say the platform is designed as a dynamic space for exchange, demonstration and dialogue, offering African entrepreneurs visibility on an international stage while fostering connections that can unlock investment and growth opportunities.

A cohort of 15 entrepreneurs under the age of 35 will be selected through a continent-wide process to showcase solutions that address real-world challenges and demonstrate strong market potential.

The launch also underscores Nairobi’s growing stature as a leading innovation hub in Africa, with the country hosting hundreds of active startups and attracting significant venture capital investment in recent years.

Beyond the summit, Nova Garage is expected to evolve into a long-term platform supporting African entrepreneurship, promoting collaboration and strengthening economic and technological ties between Africa and global partners.