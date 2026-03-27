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Pomp and dance as ODM Linda Ground delegates convene at parallel convention

The agenda for the Linda Ground faction includes ratification of a National Governing Council (NGC) resolution concerning party leadership, deliberations on a National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution tied to Article 87 of the party constitution, and a keynote address by Oburu.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – The Orange Democratic Movement Special National Delegates Convention (NDC) at Jamhuri Grounds is characterized by pomp, high-energy music, dance, and vibrant political rallies.

Members of Parliament joined party supporters who were in celebratory mood as they await the arrival of their leaders.

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The agenda for the Linda Ground faction includes ratification of a National Governing Council (NGC) resolution concerning party leadership, deliberations on a National Executive Committee (NEC) resolution tied to Article 87 of the party constitution, and a keynote address by Oburu.

There is significant tension at the venue with a visible state and private security presence deployed to ward off supporters of the rival faction led by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna from interfering with today’s proceedings.

The Sifuna led team has challenged the legality of the meeting.

The meeting is billed as ODM’s defining moment as it will signal the begining of a political marriage between the 21 year old opposition party to the ruling UDA Party.

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