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‘Buluu’ woes support as UDA conducts primaries in Emurua Dikirr

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 27 – Aspirant Bernard Ngeno has made a passionate appeal to voters ahead of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party primaries, positioning himself as a homegrown leader ready to take over from the late area MP.

Addressing residents, Ngeno described himself as “a true son of the soil,” emphasizing his deep roots in Emurua Dikirr and his connection to the community that raised and educated him.

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The parliamentary seat fell vacant following the untimely death of Johana Kipyegon Ngeno, whose passing left a leadership gap in the constituency.

Ngeno is now seeking the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, urging voters to entrust him with the responsibility of continuing the late MP’s development agenda.

“I humbly submit myself before you,” Ngeno said in his message to constituents, pledging dedication, integrity, and unwavering service if elected.

The race is largely viewed as a two-horse race between Ngeno (alias ‘Buluu’) and David Keter (alias ‘Dollarline’).

He further committed to preserving and advancing the legacy of the late legislator, calling on residents to unite and build on the progress already made.

“Together, let us build on his vision and take Emurua Dikirr to greater heights,” he added.

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